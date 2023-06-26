Aberdeenshire engineering firm drills down to double sales to £14m

The boss of an Aberdeenshire-based engineering company says it is “on the up” and on track to double turnover to £14 million.

AquaTerra Group, which started in 2004, is a construction and maintenance specialist.

It is based at Midmill Business Park at Kintore.

The company said it expects the sales increase thanks to two new developments.

Managing director Stephen Taylor was thrilled with the success after navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Like most businesses, our company was impacted hugely as a result of the pandemic.

“We are on the way up and I am delighted with how these developments have revitalised AquaTerra.

“Seeing the results of the hard work which was put into building the marine and drilling division and being equipped to provide inspection services internationally is a significant milestone for us.

“I look forward to what the future holds.”

New developments for AquaTerra

The company has invested in its own non-destructive testing (NDT) reporting software, Veritas.

Martin Longmuir, NDT manager, said: “Veritas dramatically reduces the possibility for human error.

“A typical inspection report would normally be provided to clients in a Microsoft Excel format.

“But our new software is far more practical and efficient, giving clients access to an online web application which displays same day inspection results.”

Mr Longmuir, who joined the business in 2021, added: “We are proud to say the software is currently being utilised successfully on projects in Cyprus and Gran Canaria.”

Meanwghile, AquaTerra’s sales have also been boosted by its new marine and drilling division.

It has provided inspection services in the North Sea, but the new division has “created opportunities internationally”, the firm said.

The marine and drilling division secured its first contract with an independent drilling contractor.

In October last year, Frank Hall, was appointed the division’s director.

It has generated revenue of £4m in its first 18 months. That accounts for almost a third of the firm’s total turnover.