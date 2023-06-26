Aberdeenshire engineering firm drills down to double sales to £14m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire engineering firm drills down to double sales to £14m

Two new developments have helped put the business "on the up" and set for a huge sales boost.

By Alex Banks
NDT Manager, Martin Longmuir and Managing Director, Stephen Taylor. Image: AquaTerra Group
NDT Manager, Martin Longmuir and Managing Director, Stephen Taylor. Image: AquaTerra Group

The boss of an Aberdeenshire-based engineering company says it is “on the up” and on track to double turnover to £14 million.

AquaTerra Group, which started in 2004, is a construction and maintenance specialist.

It is based at Midmill Business Park at Kintore.

The company said it expects the sales increase thanks to two new developments.

Managing director Stephen Taylor was thrilled with the success after navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Like most businesses, our company was impacted hugely as a result of the pandemic.

“We are on the way up and I am delighted with how these developments have revitalised AquaTerra.

“Seeing the results of the hard work which was put into building the marine and drilling division and being equipped to provide inspection services internationally is a significant milestone for us.

“I look forward to what the future holds.”

New developments for AquaTerra

The company has invested in its own non-destructive testing (NDT) reporting software, Veritas.

Martin Longmuir, NDT manager, said: “Veritas dramatically reduces the possibility for human error.

“A typical inspection report would normally be provided to clients in a Microsoft Excel format.

“But our new software is far more practical and efficient, giving clients access to an online web application which displays same day inspection results.”

Mr Longmuir, who joined the business in 2021, added: “We are proud to say the software is currently being utilised successfully on projects in Cyprus and Gran Canaria.”

Meanwghile, AquaTerra’s sales have also been boosted by its new marine and drilling division.

It has provided inspection services in the North Sea, but the new division has “created opportunities internationally”, the firm said.

The marine and drilling division secured its first contract with an independent drilling contractor.

In October last year, Frank Hall, was appointed the division’s director.

It has generated revenue of £4m in its first 18 months. That accounts for almost a third of the firm’s total turnover.

