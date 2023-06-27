TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns

Dozens of workers employed by French supermajor TotalEnergies have overwhelmingly voted in favour of an improved pay offer.

Unite the Union confirmed around 70 members had backed the deal, which also includes a change to much-despised three weeks on, three off rota.

It covers workers stationed on TotalEnergies’ Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn assets, as well as those involved in operations at the firm’s Shetland gas plant.

Control room operators, mechanical, operations and production technicians, and engineers will all benefit from the improved deal, bringing to an end the possibility of strikes.

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members working on TotalEnergies’ assets have secured a great new pay deal. This is yet another win for workers in the oil and gas sector. It demonstrates that in this cost-of-living crisis, Unite continues to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Details of the deal

Spread across two-years, the deal consists of a 5.5% salary increase for 2023 and 3% for 2024.

TotalEnergies has also agreed to a change to three weeks on and four weeks off working rotations, a long-running gripe of workers. It means a reduction of 12 days worked offshore for no loss of salary, equivalent to a 7% pay rise, for a total increase of 15.5%.

Accordsing to Unite, employees of TotalEnergies have been working different shift rotations – three weeks on and three or four weeks off since 2018.

John Boland, regional officer for the union, added: “Unite welcomes the improved pay offer by TotalEnergies which has now been overwhelmingly accepted by our members.

“The pay deal… offers much needed security for our members. It also delivers an important change to the working lives of our members as we have succeeded in getting a better shift rotation.

Mission accomplished for change to ‘hated’ rotations for offshore workers

“Getting rid of the hated three weeks on and three weeks off rotation has been a goal for Unite for years, and we are delighted to have achieved this result for our members.”

Several long-running disputes between North Sea workers and employers have been resolved in recent weeks, giving cause for optimism that a long spell of unrest could be nearing an end.

But union bosses are still fighting the cause of members who are still involved in negotiations and strikes. A major bugbear for workers are the lofty profits that many North Sea oil and gas producers have posted since commodity prices soared in 2022.

TotalEnergies has been approached for comment.