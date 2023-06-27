Liquidators confirm reasons for Highland nursery closure as 30 jobs lost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liquidators confirm reasons for Highland nursery closure as 30 jobs lost

The nursery near Inverness closed unexpectedly, leaving parents scrambling for replacement childcare, and has now entered liquidation.

By Alex Banks
Country Bumpkins Nursery faced difficulties in the build-up to its closure. Image: Google Maps
Increased costs and staffing issues have been blamed for the collapse of an Ardesier nursery, with the loss of 30 jobs.

Country Bumpkins Nursery closed its doors earlier this month following a private sector “staffing crisis”.

Quantuma was appointed to handle the winding up of the company. The Glasgow-based firm also revealed 30 workers have been made redundant.

The sudden closure came just 18 hours before children were due to attend.

It also left parents “heartbroken” as they scrambled to find replacement childcare.

It emerged that the nursery faced a shocking inspection report from the Care Inspectorate.

The report said children were at “serious risk”.

Reasons behind Country Bumpkins Nursery liquidation

Quantama said “staffing difficulties and increased costs” played their part in the closure of the well-loved nursery.

In a statement, the firm said: “The nursery, along with many in the private sector, had experienced difficulties in finding suitably trained staff.

The nursery in Ardersier offered a range of outdoor activities. Image: Google Maps

“Many had migrated to council settings offering improved pay and benefits.

“Added to this was the post-Brexit reduction in the Highlands labour market, all of which which led to reliance on agency staff and increased costs.”

Parents said it was “like a second home” and praised the staff for their high level of care and attention.

Liquidators comment

Scott Milne and Ian Wright were appointed as joint provisional liquidators for the nursery, which first opened in 2012.

Mr Milne, Quantama manging director, said: “It is deeply regrettable that Country Bumpkins has been forced to cease trading.

The Ardersier Nursery’s liquidation has been confirmed. Image: Google Maps

“A combination of extremely difficult trading conditions, including a reduced labour market and increasing costs, has seen the business unable to continue.

“As joint provisional liquidators, our immediate priorities have been to provide appropriate support to those whose jobs have been affected.

“We would like to thank Highland Council and local private providers for helping to try and accommodate children into other local nursery facilities.”

