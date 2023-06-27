Liquidators confirm reasons for Highland nursery closure as 30 jobs lost

Increased costs and staffing issues have been blamed for the collapse of an Ardesier nursery, with the loss of 30 jobs.

Country Bumpkins Nursery closed its doors earlier this month following a private sector “staffing crisis”.

Quantuma was appointed to handle the winding up of the company. The Glasgow-based firm also revealed 30 workers have been made redundant.

The sudden closure came just 18 hours before children were due to attend.

It also left parents “heartbroken” as they scrambled to find replacement childcare.

It emerged that the nursery faced a shocking inspection report from the Care Inspectorate.

The report said children were at “serious risk”.

Reasons behind Country Bumpkins Nursery liquidation

Quantama said “staffing difficulties and increased costs” played their part in the closure of the well-loved nursery.

In a statement, the firm said: “The nursery, along with many in the private sector, had experienced difficulties in finding suitably trained staff.

“Many had migrated to council settings offering improved pay and benefits.

“Added to this was the post-Brexit reduction in the Highlands labour market, all of which which led to reliance on agency staff and increased costs.”

Parents said it was “like a second home” and praised the staff for their high level of care and attention.

Liquidators comment

Scott Milne and Ian Wright were appointed as joint provisional liquidators for the nursery, which first opened in 2012.

Mr Milne, Quantama manging director, said: “It is deeply regrettable that Country Bumpkins has been forced to cease trading.

“A combination of extremely difficult trading conditions, including a reduced labour market and increasing costs, has seen the business unable to continue.

“As joint provisional liquidators, our immediate priorities have been to provide appropriate support to those whose jobs have been affected.

“We would like to thank Highland Council and local private providers for helping to try and accommodate children into other local nursery facilities.”