Tiree Music Festival to return next weekend with iconic rock group Wet Wet Wet headlining

Thousands will descend on the small island of Tiree next week for the 12th Tiree Music Festival.

Running for three days from July 7, the event celebrates the best Scottish music in one of the most stunning and idyllic locations.

Popular artists such as Wet Wet Wet, Tide Lines and hometown heroes Skerryvore will be headlining this year,

Around 100 artists are due to perform, encompassing a wide range of musical styles, including fold, pop, trad and indie.

Iconic Scottish rock group Wet Wet Wet are making their Tiree Music Festival (TMF) debut this year, which organisers say brings a “whole new level of excitement” to the event.

Each year, Tiree’s population surges during the festival with just 600 permanent residents and more than 2,100 festival goers.

It is not only the fans with the staff, support crew and musical artists also calling the island home for the duration of the festival.

Tiree Music Festival is also a major boost to the local economy have year after year brought an influx of tourists eager to enjoy themselves.

‘This year’s festival could be the best yet’

Across its 12 years, the festival has generated more than £8 million, with last year’s event making £1.5 million alone for local businesses.

In addition to music, several other activities are available to partake in a fun run, Tiree Distillery tours, beach yoga or give back by helping volunteer at the beach clean-up.

Currently, festival goers can access Tiree by ferry from Oban or by airplane via Loganair from Glasgow.

Daniel Gillespie, artistic director for TMF, said: “All of us at TMF are feeling very excited as we approach the highly anticipated 2023 festival.

“Seeing everything come together, from the incredible lineup to the vibrant fringe activities, always fills us with joy.

“It feels like this year’s festival could be the best TMF yet and we can’t wait to see people from all over Scotland, and the world, make the journey to Tiree once again.

“Staging a festival on a remote island is no mean feat and we’re always so grateful to all our supporters, and particularly our travel partners, for making the event possible.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Tiree and share in the magic only TMF can bring.”