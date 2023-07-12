Taqa’s Brae oilfield hits 40 years of North Sea production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Taqa’s Brae oilfield hits 40 years of North Sea production

Billions of barrels of oil produced since start-up in 1983.

By Allister Thomas
Brae Alpha decommissioning.
Brae Alpha decommissioning.

Taqa is today marking 40 years since start-up of production on the Brae oilfield in the North Sea.

Since then, Brae has produced billions of barrels for its operators over four decades, with yet more to come.

Brae Alpha is among the oldest operating platforms in the UK industry.

It struck first oil on July 12 1983, following construction at McDermott’s yard in Ardersier, near Inverness,

The Brae Bravo and East Brae installations followed in 1988 and 1993 respectively.

There’s been plenty of change on the oilfield, including two shifts of operatorship, from Marathon Oil to Rockrose – by a sale – and then to Taqa via a court-sanctioned transfer.

Earlier this year Taqa submitted plans to decommission the Alpha platform, about 170 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

A window of 2025 to 2028 has been set for dismantling the topside and jacket, weighing 33,800 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes respectively.

Taqa has already carried out a series of high-profile decommissioning jobs on the field, including the removal of Brae Bravo’s topsides in 2021.

David Wilson, head of decommissioning at the Middle East firm said last year Taqa would “probably remove all of the assets we have operating at the moment” by the early 2030s. 

Along with plans for the remainder of the Brae field, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered operator has removal schemes for Eider, Tern, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha coming up.

