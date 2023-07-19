Andy Samuel pocketed £300,000 in final year with offshore regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Andy Samuel pocketed £300,000 in final year with offshore regulator

North Sea Transition Authority's latest annual report reveals pay awards for top brass.

By Hamish Penman
Andy Samuel, former chief executive of the North Sea Transition Authority at Pocra Quay in Aberdeen.
Andy Samuel, former chief executive of the North Sea Transition Authority at Pocra Quay in Aberdeen.

Andy Samuel, the former chief executive of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), was paid £300,000 for his final year of service.

Mr Samuel left the industry regulator and was made a CBE at the turn of the year.

He pocketed a salary of up to £230,000 for 2022. He also received a bonus worth around £70,000.

His replacement, Stuart Payne, was paid about £65,000 in his role as NSTA’s supply chain and decommissioning head.

Other NSTA salaries

Chairman Tim Eggar received £80,000, chief financial officer Nic Granger £205,000, and audit and risk committee chief Iain Lanaghan £25,200.

All the remuneration figures are in NSTA’s latest annual report and accounts, for the year ended March 31 2023,published this week.

Rebate on its way for industry

During 2022 the organisation raised levy funding of £32.9 million, as well as fees and charges of £4.6m, to cover core operational costs.

Fees and charges were higher than budgeted as a result of the first carbon capture and storage and 33rd North Sea licensing rounds.

Savings were achieved through changes to NSTA’s organisational structure, meaning £4.5m of unspent levy funding will be returned to licence holders.

In addition to wages, the cash that was spent went on enhancing data services, as well as upgrades to offices in London and Aberdeen.

Key performance indicators

Updates were also given on how NSTA is performing against a range of key indicators, separated into energy, transition, value and corporate.

The regulator approved six projects in the UK North Sea in 2022, which it said meant it delivered on “meeting demand/security of supply”.

The projects – all of which were subject to a net-zero ‘test’ –  boast total estimated recoverable reserves of about 82 million barrels of oil equivalent.

NSTA said it also scored green for its work on emissions targets, energy integration, carbon capture and storage, and the supply chain.

However one target the regulator missed was to reduce the cost of decommissioning the North Sea by 35% by the end of 2022, against a 2017 baseline of about £60 billion.

taqa decommissioning
The Brae Bravo jacket lift in June 2022.

It said: “On a like-for-like basis, the 2022 forecast cost estimate of decommissioning is £45bn, reflecting a cumulative reduction in the forecast of 25% (£15bn) since 2017, and representing no change since 2021. This should be seen in the context of somewhat challenging economic conditions.”

NSTA has set a new target, announced in November, of reducing the bill by 10% by 2028, from £37bn to £33.3bn, from an updated 2022 baseline.

‘Renewed challenges’

In the report, Mr Payne said: “Following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, all nations have seen a renewed focus on ensuring security of supply. For the UK, this includes the significant importance of North Sea oil and gas in our energy mix.

north sea investment
NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne.

“At the same time, we remain fully committed to accelerating the energy transition and ensuring the industry meets its emissions reduction target as we help power the drive to net-zero.

“The coming year will bring renewed challenges. Colleagues from across the organisation will be asked to look at issues as they arise and reach decisions that are in keeping with our values of being fair, accountable, considerate and robust.

“NSTA remains a great place to work, and the work we do remains vital to the UK.”

More from Business

UK inflation has eased back by more than expected to its lowest level for 15 months in June.
Inflation falls back by more than forecast to 15-month low
Westminster business summit
Acorn: Business leaders tell government to get a move on with north-east carbon capture…
Sergei Kaminski shows some of the strawberries grown in the D Geddes Farms polytunnels.
Arbroath grower to supply 70 million strawberries to Asda
There are around 10,000 short term let operators across the Highlands
Short term lets: Disaster looms for Highland tourism as it emerges thousands are still…
A TV ad for period underwear has been cleared by the regulator after almost 300 complaints from viewers saying it was offensive and distressing (ASA/PA)
TV ad for Wuka period underwear cleared after 295 complaints
Fertiliser prices have soared over recent years. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Fertiliser company profits soared as food prices rose – report
The new plan has been designed to offer more choice in the social broadband market (Alamy/PA)
Vodafone launches faster social broadband tariff for struggling families
Profit warnings from UK-listed companies hit the highest level than in any second-quarter since the pandemic, EY-Parthenon said (Yui Mok/PA)
UK profit warnings hit highest yearly level since 2008, outside of pandemic
Chivas Bros' engineering team at Glentauchers Distillery on Speyside: l-r Neil Fraser, Ewen Fraser, Trevor Buckley, Anna Pilkington, Fenton Perrie and Darren Main.
Whisky-maker Chivas lets rivals in on carbon-busting secrets
A study in the journal Tobacco Control found the proportion of smokers who have bought duty free tobacco in England has tripled since 2019 (PA)
Proportion of smokers buying duty free tobacco in England triples since 2019