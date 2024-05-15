A busy day at Dingwall Mart in pictures

There was plenty buzz around the sale ring at Dingwall Mart for the Luing Cattle Society’s annual spring breeding sale and the firm’s show and sale of pedigree bulls and breeding cattle.

Dingwall and Highland Marts sold 86 pedigree and commercial Luing cattle including 60 pedigree bulling heifers which averaged £2,168.26, as well as 217 adult head of breeding cattle.

Photographs by Sandy McCook, DC Thomson.