Farming A busy day at Dingwall Mart in pictures The firm's society sale of Luing cattle topped at 2,700gns and 4,200gns, while pedigree bulls reached £6,500 twice. The annual event attracted a crowd from all over Scotland and the north of England. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson By Katrina Macarthur May 15 2024, 7:47 pm May 15 2024, 7:47 pm There was plenty buzz around the sale ring at Dingwall Mart for the Luing Cattle Society's annual spring breeding sale and the firm's show and sale of pedigree bulls and breeding cattle. Dingwall and Highland Marts sold 86 pedigree and commercial Luing cattle including 60 pedigree bulling heifers which averaged £2,168.26, as well as 217 adult head of breeding cattle. Photographs by Sandy McCook, DC Thomson. A good crowd of buyers and spectators turned out for the breeding cattle event. The mart is a great place to catch up with fellow farmers. Buyers take note of the prices. It's a serious game buying and selling livestock. Auctioneer Luke Holmes. The home baking always goes down well at Dingwall Mart. The sale commenced with the annual offering of Luing breeding cattle. Pedigree Luing bulls sold to a top of £4,000. Trainee auctioneer Adam MacKillop. Buyers look on to the sale ring.