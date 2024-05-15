A busy day at Dingwall Mart in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

A busy day at Dingwall Mart in pictures

The firm's society sale of Luing cattle topped at 2,700gns and 4,200gns, while pedigree bulls reached £6,500 twice.

The annual event attracted a crowd from all over Scotland and the north of England. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The annual event attracted a crowd from all over Scotland and the north of England. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Katrina Macarthur

There was plenty buzz around the sale ring at Dingwall Mart for the Luing Cattle Society’s annual spring breeding sale and the firm’s show and sale of pedigree bulls and breeding cattle.

Dingwall and Highland Marts sold 86 pedigree and commercial Luing cattle including 60 pedigree bulling heifers which averaged £2,168.26, as well as 217 adult head of breeding cattle.

Photographs by Sandy McCook, DC Thomson.

A good crowd of buyers and spectators turned out for the breeding cattle event.
The mart is a great place to catch up with fellow farmers.
Buyers take note of the prices.
It’s a serious game buying and selling livestock.
Auctioneer Luke Holmes.
The home baking always goes down well at Dingwall Mart.
The sale commenced with the annual offering of Luing breeding cattle.
Pedigree Luing bulls sold to a top of £4,000.
Trainee auctioneer Adam MacKillop.
Buyers look on to the sale ring.

More from Farming

Murdo Davidson, aged 4, collects the trophy for best bullock on the hoof. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The RNAS Spring Show trophy presentation in pictures
The trial begins in 39 stores this week. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire.
Morrisons to sell NZ lamb on its shelves because it's 'cheaper to sell and…
Country comes to down at the farming summit in London. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA.
PM launches UK Food Security Index at Farm to Fork Summit
Elgin Teuchter from the Milne family stood overall champion and sold for 8,000gns.
Elgin herd achieves Charolais championship in Carlisle
The overall champion sold for the top price of 25,000gns to Coul Farm Partnership at Laggan.
British Blue bulls sell to the Highlands and Morayshire for 25k and 16k
Graeme MacRae and his daughter Issy with some of their Luing cattle ahead of the sale in Dingwall. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Luing cattle tick all the boxes for Graeme MacRae
Alasdair Prentice and Olivia Busson are the new owners of the practice in Huntly.
New owners of Strathbogie Veterinary Centre looking to the future
The 2023 Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) payments have commenced today (Friday May 10).
Scottish upland sheep scheme payments begin to farmers and crofters
Precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at impacted premises.
BSE confirmed on Scottish farm
The Keith based company has been hauling livestock for over 50 years.
Keith hauliers Ian S Roger to cease all livestock haulage from May 31