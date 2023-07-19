The Red Arrows are coming to Peterhead and Lossiemouth: Where and when can you see them?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

The Red Arrows are coming to Peterhead and Lossiemouth: Where and when can you see them?

Communities across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands could get a glimpse of the world famous red jets.

By David Mackay
Red Arrows in an arrow formation moving from right to left with blue and red smoke behind.
The Red Arrows are due to stream across the sky in Peterhead. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

The Red Arrows are in the north-east this week with stunning displays planned to wow crowds in Peterhead and Lossiemouth.

The sight of the iconic RAF jets always draws spectators young and old to marvel at the stunning aerial displays.

Displays from the Red Arrows are planned in Peterhead as part of Scottish Week on Friday and as part of RAF Lossiemouth’s family day on Saturday.

While they’re in the area, towns and villages across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands may also catch a glimpse of the world famous aircraft.

Red Arrows performing a corkscrew stunt in the sky over Peterhead Harbour.
The Red Arrows at last year’s Peterhead Scottish Week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Where else can I see the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows will be arriving at RAF Lossiemouth on Friday for the Peterhead display before departing on Saturday after the event at the Moray base.

All the timings below are subject to change with the planes expected to be anywhere between 250ft and 2,000ft altitude, so it may be hard to spot them at times.

Friday

  • Depart RAF Waddington: 1.14pm
  • North of Montrose: 2.01pm
  • South-west of Torphins: 2.05pm
  • Vicinity of Tarland: 2.06pm
  • North of Huntly 2.10pm
  • Arrive RAF Lossiemouth 2.14pm
  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth: 7.17pm
  • East of Lhanbryde: 7.19pm
  • South-west of Fordyce: 7.21pm
  • Vicinity of Troop Head: 7.27pm
  • North-west of Rora: 7.29pm
  • Peterhead display: 7.30pm
  • North of Fraserburgh: 7.59pm
  • Arrive RAF Lossiemouth: 8.04pm
The Red Arrows wow crowds across the world. Image: DC Thomson

Saturday

  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth: 1.45pm
  • South of Udale Bay: 1.50pm
  • North of Alness: 1.52pm
  • Vicinity of Edderton Hill: 1.53pm
  • Flypast at Dornoch: 1.54pm
  • Display at RAF Lossiemouth: 2pm
  • South-west of Elgin: 2.23pm
  • Arrive RAF Lossiemouth: 2.28pm
  • Depart RAF Lossiemouth: 5pm
  • South-east of Elgin: 5.02pm
  • Vicinity of Sunnybrae: 5.06pm
  • Vicinity of Tarland: 5.07pm
  • South of Torphins: 5.08pm
  • West of Laurencekirk: 5.11pm
  • Flypast at Montrose: 5.12pm
  • Over sea: 5.14pm
  • Arrive RAF Waddington: 6.06pm

All you need to know about Peterhead Scottish Week display

The Red Arrows are regular visitors to Peterhead Scottish Week and are returning this year as part of the event’s largest-ever air display.

Crowds will look to the sky from 7pm for flypasts by a range of historic planes, including a Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire.

At about 7.15pm there will be a formation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dam Buster raid in Germany during the Second World War with a Lancaster and a present-day Typhoon fighter jet.

Crowds lined up along a grass bank in Peterhead watching Red Arrows.
Huge crowds watched the Red Arrows in Peterhead last year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The Red Arrows will soar across the sky at 7.30pm before the RAF Falcons parachute display team land at The Links at about 8.15pm.

Spectators have been asked to gather along Peterhead Bay for viewpoints across the water.

Full list of roads that will be closed from 6pm to 9.30pm: South Road, Links Terrace, Clerkhill Road, Forest Road, Schivas Road, Forman Drive, Baylands Crescent, Glebefield Terrace.

All you need to know Red Arrows at RAF Lossiemouth

The Red Arrows will be performing at RAF Lossiemouth as part of the base’s annual families day Lossie Fest.

Although access to the base is limited to family and friends of serving personnel, members of the public can still view the aerial displays from outside.

Flypasts and aerobatics are due to begin from 1pm on Saturday with the Red Arrows due to perform at 2pm before the event finishes at 3pm.

Also on the line-up are a display from the RAF’s Typhoon stunt team, a landing from the RAF Falcons parachute display team, a F-35B Lightning demonstration, a Battle of Britain memorial flight and a Typhoon and Poseidon flypast, which both operate from the base.

The displays are due to take place over the southern section of RAF Lossiemouth.

Map showing road closures around RAF Lossiemouth for Red Arrows.
Road closures around RAF Lossiemouth for Red Arrows and aerial displays. Image: RAF Lossiemouth

 

More from What's On

The Red Arrows are due to stream across the sky in Peterhead. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Were you a Buchan Queen? Decades-old tradition was at heart of Peterhead Scottish Week
Highland Pride marches through Inverness.
Highland Pride returns to Inverness this weekend following four-year absence
The Red Arrows are due to stream across the sky in Peterhead. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Scottish Chamber Orchestra will bring high notes of Summer In Italy to Elgin
The Red Arrows are due to stream across the sky in Peterhead. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
'Do any Westminster party leaders have the guts to be interviewed by Gary: Tank…
The Red Arrows are due to stream across the sky in Peterhead. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Girl power! Record number of female heavies at Inverness Highland Games as weather fails…
Crowds at Peterhead Scottish Week.
Peterhead Scottish Week: A sneak peek into Scotland's longest-running gala
The Red Arrows are due to stream across the sky in Peterhead. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
5 things to do this weekend: Mountain bike trails, Seafood and Beer Festival and…
HMT Theatre in Aberdeen
Spongebob Musical at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen cancelled due to poor ticket sales
The Red Arrows are due to stream across the sky in Peterhead. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Bloody Marys offer cocktail of music and mayhem at The Lemon Tree
thousands of people descend on Belladrum each year - with security staff required to manage the crowds
Concerns raised over use of shinty pitch for Belladrum Festival staff