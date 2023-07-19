The Red Arrows are coming to Peterhead and Lossiemouth: Where and when can you see them?

The Red Arrows are in the north-east this week with stunning displays planned to wow crowds in Peterhead and Lossiemouth.

The sight of the iconic RAF jets always draws spectators young and old to marvel at the stunning aerial displays.

Displays from the Red Arrows are planned in Peterhead as part of Scottish Week on Friday and as part of RAF Lossiemouth’s family day on Saturday.

While they’re in the area, towns and villages across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands may also catch a glimpse of the world famous aircraft.

Where else can I see the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows will be arriving at RAF Lossiemouth on Friday for the Peterhead display before departing on Saturday after the event at the Moray base.

All the timings below are subject to change with the planes expected to be anywhere between 250ft and 2,000ft altitude, so it may be hard to spot them at times.

Friday

Depart RAF Waddington : 1.14pm

: 1.14pm North of Montrose: 2.01pm

South-west of Torphins: 2.05pm

Vicinity of Tarland: 2.06pm

North of Huntly 2.10pm

Arrive RAF Lossiemouth 2.14pm

2.14pm Depart RAF Lossiemouth : 7.17pm

: 7.17pm East of Lhanbryde: 7.19pm

South-west of Fordyce: 7.21pm

Vicinity of Troop Head: 7.27pm

North-west of Rora: 7.29pm

Peterhead display : 7.30pm

: 7.30pm North of Fraserburgh: 7.59pm

Arrive RAF Lossiemouth: 8.04pm

Saturday

Depart RAF Lossiemouth : 1.45pm

: 1.45pm South of Udale Bay: 1.50pm

North of Alness: 1.52pm

Vicinity of Edderton Hill: 1.53pm

Flypast at Dornoch: 1.54pm

Display at RAF Lossiemouth : 2pm

: 2pm South-west of Elgin: 2.23pm

Arrive RAF Lossiemouth : 2.28pm

: 2.28pm Depart RAF Lossiemouth : 5pm

: 5pm South-east of Elgin: 5.02pm

Vicinity of Sunnybrae: 5.06pm

Vicinity of Tarland: 5.07pm

South of Torphins: 5.08pm

West of Laurencekirk: 5.11pm

Flypast at Montrose: 5.12pm

Over sea: 5.14pm

Arrive RAF Waddington: 6.06pm

All you need to know about Peterhead Scottish Week display

The Red Arrows are regular visitors to Peterhead Scottish Week and are returning this year as part of the event’s largest-ever air display.

Crowds will look to the sky from 7pm for flypasts by a range of historic planes, including a Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire.

At about 7.15pm there will be a formation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dam Buster raid in Germany during the Second World War with a Lancaster and a present-day Typhoon fighter jet.

The Red Arrows will soar across the sky at 7.30pm before the RAF Falcons parachute display team land at The Links at about 8.15pm.

Spectators have been asked to gather along Peterhead Bay for viewpoints across the water.

Full list of roads that will be closed from 6pm to 9.30pm: South Road, Links Terrace, Clerkhill Road, Forest Road, Schivas Road, Forman Drive, Baylands Crescent, Glebefield Terrace.

All you need to know Red Arrows at RAF Lossiemouth

The Red Arrows will be performing at RAF Lossiemouth as part of the base’s annual families day Lossie Fest.

Although access to the base is limited to family and friends of serving personnel, members of the public can still view the aerial displays from outside.

Flypasts and aerobatics are due to begin from 1pm on Saturday with the Red Arrows due to perform at 2pm before the event finishes at 3pm.

Also on the line-up are a display from the RAF’s Typhoon stunt team, a landing from the RAF Falcons parachute display team, a F-35B Lightning demonstration, a Battle of Britain memorial flight and a Typhoon and Poseidon flypast, which both operate from the base.

The displays are due to take place over the southern section of RAF Lossiemouth.