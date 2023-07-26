North-east company Coretrax gearing up for further international expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east company Coretrax gearing up for further international expansion

It expects to add 50 more workers to its global workforce this year.

By Keith Findlay
Coretrax employee
Coretrax says is expanding on the back of demand for its products and services across its global operations. Image: Big Partnership

North-east firm Coretrax has pressed the button for further international expansion and expects to hire another 50 workers this year to meet increased demand for its oilfield technology.

Coretrax, based in Portlethen, near Aberdeen, said its global headcount had already risen by 20% to 300 people over the past 12 months.

It currently employs 92 people in Aberdeenshire and plans to recruit about 12 more people for its European operations, including Portlethen, during the rest of 2023.

New markets opening up all over

Meanwhile, it is expanding operational bases in the US, Middle East and south-east Asia.

And further growth is planned in the Asia Pacific region after the firm’s first senior appointments in Australia.

The well integrity specialist has also recently supported its first carbon capture & storage (CCS) and geothermal projects.

Bosses see “significant” potential to apply the company’s technology and expertise to emerging opportunities in the low carbon sector.

Live projects on 250 Middle East rigs

Chief executive John Fraser said: “We have experienced growth across our operations.

“We are currently running live projects on 250 rigs in the Middle East, with support provided from our teams in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Dubai. In the US, our unique expandables technology is being used to bring wells back on stream, delivering cost savings and efficiencies.”

International orders for this technology are “mounting up”, he said, adding: “In the UK, the majority of our work is in wellbore clean-up, and plugging and abandonment as we help operators to safely decommission their assets.”

Coretrax chief executive John Fraser.
Coretrax chief executive John Fraser. Image: Big Partnership

Coretrax also said it was continuing to invest in research and development.

The firm has a portfolio of more than 50 technologies across its four product lines.

It also boasts bases in key oil and gas hubs in the UK, North America, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Recent contracts include a multi-year deal with “a major service company” in the Middle East and North Africa region. It  involves the deployment of Coretrax’s expandable technology to isolate trouble zones and maximise recovery on existing wells.

A Coretrax employee
Image: Big Partnership

Coretrax acquired Churchill Drilling Tools and expandable tubular well specialist Mohawk Energy in March 2020 to offer the global oil and gas industry an “integrated and boundary-pushing approach” to well lifecycle integrity and production projects.

A year later the company relocated to its current headquarters, consolidating teams on two previous sites, at Badentoy industrial estate. The move was aimed at supporting future growth across European, African and Caspian operations.

Private equity firm Buckthorn Partners has held a majority stake in the business since 2018.

