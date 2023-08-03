Aberdeenshire firm Mackie’s scoops £20 million ice cream sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire firm Mackie’s scoops £20 million ice cream sales

The family-owned business has hit record sales after “pursuing an ambitious growth strategy south of the border”.

By Alex Banks
Mackie's honeycomb flavour is its second most popular and has been key to its £20 million in ice cream sales. Image: Mackie's of Scotland
Mackie's honeycomb flavour is its second most popular and has been key to its £20 million in ice cream sales. Image: Mackie's of Scotland

Mackie’s of Scotland has announced record sales with more than £20 million worth of ice cream being bought by customers.

The Aberdeenshire-based firm sold more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream, enough to fill five Olympic size swimming pools.

In the past 10 years the company has seen its ice cream sales double with the growth being attributed to “pursuing an ambitious growth strategy south of the border”.

‘Difficult period for sector’

Stuart Common, Mackie’s managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to have returned such an impressive increase in our sales during a difficult period for the sector.

“While the cost-of-living crisis has pushed up the prices for our raw materials, we’ve taken every effort to limit price rises.

“The key for us now is to continue to grow our reach while ensuring our new customers become long term advocates for us, as the economy settles.”

Mackie’s managing director Stuart Common. Image: Mackie’s of Scotland

The growth in ice cream sales has in part been attributed to Mackie’s landing nationwide deals with major retailers for its second most popular flavour, honeycomb.

It has added half a million customers across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. with the company claiming it occupies 21% of the ice cream market in Scotland.

Customer care as cost of living crisis continues

The firm said its strategy has seen it swallow the majority of the industry’s rising costs.

This is part of an effort to keep its prices as close as it can to before the cost-of-living crisis.

Stuart added: “Mackie’s has always placed the preferences and concerns of our customers and the climate at the core of its business.

“Despite these being challenging times for all, we have worked hard to offset cost increases and the growth we’ve enjoyed shows that this was the right strategy.”

The company’s newest flavour toffee fudge has received “glowing reviews”. Image: Mackie’s of Scotland

The business said reaching £20m in ice cream sales is “the latest data point on the company’s track-record of long-term sustainable growth”.

Mackie’s begun making ice cream in 1986 and produces all its ice cream using fresh milk and cream on its dairy farm in Westertown.

