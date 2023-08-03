Aberdeenshire firm Mackie’s scoops £20 million ice cream sales

Mackie’s of Scotland has announced record sales with more than £20 million worth of ice cream being bought by customers.

The Aberdeenshire-based firm sold more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream, enough to fill five Olympic size swimming pools.

In the past 10 years the company has seen its ice cream sales double with the growth being attributed to “pursuing an ambitious growth strategy south of the border”.

‘Difficult period for sector’

Stuart Common, Mackie’s managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to have returned such an impressive increase in our sales during a difficult period for the sector.

“While the cost-of-living crisis has pushed up the prices for our raw materials, we’ve taken every effort to limit price rises.

“The key for us now is to continue to grow our reach while ensuring our new customers become long term advocates for us, as the economy settles.”

The growth in ice cream sales has in part been attributed to Mackie’s landing nationwide deals with major retailers for its second most popular flavour, honeycomb.

It has added half a million customers across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. with the company claiming it occupies 21% of the ice cream market in Scotland.

Customer care as cost of living crisis continues

The firm said its strategy has seen it swallow the majority of the industry’s rising costs.

This is part of an effort to keep its prices as close as it can to before the cost-of-living crisis.

Stuart added: “Mackie’s has always placed the preferences and concerns of our customers and the climate at the core of its business.

“Despite these being challenging times for all, we have worked hard to offset cost increases and the growth we’ve enjoyed shows that this was the right strategy.”

The business said reaching £20m in ice cream sales is “the latest data point on the company’s track-record of long-term sustainable growth”.

Mackie’s begun making ice cream in 1986 and produces all its ice cream using fresh milk and cream on its dairy farm in Westertown.