Scores of unexploded wartime bombs found in Moray Firth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Scores of unexploded wartime bombs found in Moray Firth

'Low impact' technology was used to make them safe and keep marine life unharmed.

By Keith Findlay
unexploded bombs found in Moray firth.
Just a few of the more than 70 wartime explosive devices found at the Moray West offshore wind farm site this year. Image: Eodex

More than 70 undetonated wartime explosives have been made safe at the Moray West offshore wind farm being built 14 miles off the coast of Caithness.

The devices – known as confirmed unexploded ordnance (cUXOs) – include mines, other bombs, naval missiles and torpedoes from the First and Second World Wars.

They were made inactive by “low impact” technology used by experts who have been working in the area – part of the Outer Moray Firth – since the beginning of this year.

It’s a great UK success story that we are proud to be supporting.”

Pete Geddes, project director, Moray West

An initial investigation phase and ongoing disposal stage have been managed by a company called Eodex. It specialises in the safe disposal of unexploded ordnance (UXO) around the world.

The Portsmouth-headquartered firm opened a base in Aberdeen about two years ago.

According to Eodex, it aims to avoid detonation of seabed munitions whenever possible.

Sealife-friendly technique to remove unexploded bombs from Moray Firth

Its “marine environment-friendly” systems – used by the Royal Navy and many other armed forces around the world – are said to be ideal for work near offshore wind farms.

The firm was awarded its Moray West contract by offshore wind developer Ocean Winds in January. The value of the deal was undisclosed.

Construction work at Moray West.
Construction work at Moray West. Image: Fiona Riddell/iStock

Eodex has highlighted a 100% success rate for its “low order deflagration” method, with no “high order” detonations occurring. The innovative technique involves small magnesium cones being fired at devices, causing their explosive contents to burn out from the inside.

Independent noise monitoring of the first 30 detonations at Moray West showed the system was quieter than initially modelled, delivering better-than-expected environmental results.

‘Immensely proud’

Eodex chief executive Simon Morgan said the company was “proud to bring the only government-tested and environmentally proven technology to the renewable sector for Ocean Winds and the Moray West project”.

He added: “We have now safely and successfully deflagrated over 60 targets – more than the rest of the UK industry put together so far this year, securing a safe environment for sea life and the subsea environment. We are immensely proud of the positive effect we have had and look forward to completing the project in the next month or so.”

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said: “Despite the challenges of UXOs…, we have been delighted with the service from Eoderx and their innovative deflagration solution. It’s a great UK success story that we are proud to be supporting.

“Eodex have proven their solution and ability to deliver it to minimise UXO impact for the project and the environment. We are developing our project amongst prized cetacean populations, so have welcomed an approach… that has avoided impacts on the whales and dolphins.”

More of the devices found in the Outer Moray Firth
More of the devices found in the Outer Moray Firth. Image: Eodex

According to explosives expert Roland Alford, chief executive of Wiltshire-based Alford Technologies, other methods of ordnance disposal can cause “significant environmental damage and harm to marine mammals”.

Once built, Moray West is expected to generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 1.33 million homes in support of the Scottish and wider UK drive towards net-zero.

Read more: Campaigning Ab Fab star Joanna Lumley can count on North Sea bomb firm Eodex for support.

More from Business

Owner Jenny Whyte is feeling "very excited and very nervous" ahead of the new pop-up shop's opening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness food firm to open Victorian Market pop-up shop
There were 81,900 homeowner mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more in the second quarter, figures from UK Finance show (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jump in homeowners and landlords falling into arrears on mortgages
Wilko has appointed administrators (Wilko/PA)
Wilko falls into administration with 12,000 jobs at risk
Halifax has joined a stream of major lenders in announcing cuts to mortgage interest rates (Mike Egerton/PA)
Halifax and First Direct join other lenders in announcing mortgage rate cuts
Persimmon said its revenue had dropped significantly as house sales fell (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Persimmon identifies new buildings needing post-Grenfell upgrades
Ladbrokes owner Entain had previously warned it could face a substantial penalty following a bribery investigation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Entain sets aside £585m for possible penalties after bribery investigation
Steven Williams, owner and founder of Saltire Cookers.
Cooker firm Saltire goes from garden shed to Portlethen showroom
Five million King Charles 50p coins will start to enter circulation from Thursday (Royal Mint/PA)
Chance to find ‘a piece of history’ in your change as new 50p coins…
Books (Peter Byrne/PA)
Online bookshop hits £3 million for independent sellers
Rents are likely to continue rising sharply despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Yui Mok/PA)
Rents ‘likely to continue rising sharply despite cost-of-living squeeze’

Conversation