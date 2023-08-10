Inner Hebrides ‘Thor’ island under the hammer for £1.5m

The island of Torsa – whose name roughly translates as Thor’s Island – will go under the hammer for £1.5 million.

Set in the Inner Hebrides, the island offers 270 acres of stunning views and a three-bedroom period farmhouse.

It is currently being let as a holiday getaway offering a tranquil location away from the “everyday pressures” of modern-day life.

The location also features a ruined Casteal nan Con which translates as the Dogs’ Castle on the north-east of the island.

The tower house which occupies a defensive position, was held by Clan Campbell during the late Middle Ages and used as a watch tower.

As its most prominent historical landmark, the ruin points to its Norse name and Clan history.

It is the first time in 85 years the island has been put up for sale.

The island is one of the Slate Islands which forms part of an archipelago in the Inner Hebrides, is around half a mile wide and 1.2 miles long.

Set on the West Coast, Torsa can be accessed by boat through a local operator usually from Seil or Luing.

The majority of the land is used as permanent grazing.

The mid-19th century Torsa Farmhouse on the island is situated in a sheltered spot.

Although a modest three-bedroomed property, it offers stunning views of Loch Melfort from the conservatory.

The two-storey house has been modernised over the years with two bathrooms, a utility room, a kitchen and dining room, conservatory and sitting room.

It has an EPC rating of E.

Adjacent to the farmhouse is a range of dilapidated traditional stone farm buildings.

The island offers a sheltered anchorage of yachts and motorboats in Ardinamir to the south of the island.

Sea eagles can regularly be seen from the island and it is host to resident blue hare, roe deer and otters.

Savills are advertising the farmhouse and Torsa Island, Oban, Argyll, PA34 4UD, for offers over £1.5m. To book a viewing contact Savills here.