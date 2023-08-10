Neptune results: Seagull due for start-up next month, Isabella results imminent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Neptune results: Seagull due for start-up next month, Isabella results imminent

North Sea operator on track for Italian takeover next year.

By Hamish Penman
The Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune.
Neptune Energy gave details on the Isabella and Seagull projects in its first set of results since Eni's takeover plans were announced. Image: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy has published its first set of financial results since news broke that Eni plans to acquire the North Sea operator.

In the first six months of this year Neptune made pre-tax profits of around £1.1 billion, almost identical to its takings in the same period last year.

Revenue for the latest period totalled £1.8bn, a marginal increase on the £1.6bn recorded in H1 2022, during a spell of “good operational and financial performance”.

Low-carbon progress

So far in 2023 Neptune has brought on new production in Norway, the UK and Germany, contributing to “higher year-on-year volume”.

It has also made progress on its “low-carbon strategy”, securing three carbon storage licences in the UK’s first ever CCS leasing round.

Further permits have been submitted in Norway and the Netherlands, while the company’s North Sea Gudrun electrification project is due to come online by the end of the year.

UK projects

As for Seagull, the group’s 50 million-barrel tie-back to BP’s Etap platform in the UK North Sea, Neptune confirmed start-up is slated for next month.

Hook-up and commissioning of the first two development wells at the project was completed in June.

BP Seagull project
The Seagull project will be tied back to the BP’s Etap hub.

Current operations are focused on well completion and clean-up of the second production well before production starts in September, Neptune said.

Seagull is expected to add around 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) a day initially. Two additional wells will follow next year.

Meanwhile, the company revealed that post-well results from the hotly-anticipated Isabella prospect are nearing completion.

The licence partners – operator TotalEnergies (30%), Neptune (30%), Ithaca Energy (10%) and Energean (10%) – will decide on the forward plan in September.

They are aiming for 120 million boe, based on previously disclosed estimated volumes.

Production growth year-on-year

Production for Neptune in the UK as a whole averaged 14,700 boe per day in the second quarter, a slight improvement on the previous three months.

It was supported by two new wells on the southern North Sea Cygnus field, which the company said were performing within the expected range.

Neptune Energy windfall tax
Neptune Energy CEO Pete Jones. Aberdeen.

Neptune chief executive Pete Jones said: “Neptune remains on track to deliver material year-on-year production growth, supported by project start-ups in Norway and the UK.

“In the first half we hit a major milestone in our new energy strategy, with the award of three CO2 appraisal and storage licences, meaning we now have licensed storage capacity for the equivalent emissions from our reserves portfolio.

“Commodity prices are likely to be increasingly volatile in the second half of the year, while the industry faces continued inflationary pressures in the supply chain. We remain focused on capital discipline and have re-phased some of our smaller development projects, our exploration programme and our decommissioning plans.”

Eni takeover

Announced in June after months of speculation, the £3.8bn takeover of Neptune by Italy’s Eni is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of next year.

Norwegian operator Var Energi, which is majority owned by Eni, will take on Neptune’s assets on that side of the North Sea, while German operations will be carved out and operated as a standalone business.

Neptune was founded in June 2015 by executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, a former chief executive of energy firm Centrica, to focus on investing in large oil and gas portfolios.

It now has oil and gas interests in the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, North Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Its UK offshore oil and gas assets are managed from offices on North Esplanade West, Aberdeen.

Conversation