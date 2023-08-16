Life on Mars technology has important new task in UK North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Life on Mars technology has important new task in UK North Sea

Developed by Nasa, it's gone from an extraterrestrial to a net-zero mission.

By Ryan Duff and Keith Findlay
The SeekIR drone alongside a NASA Mars rover. Image: DCT Media
The SeekIR drone alongside a NASA Mars rover. Image: DCT Media

Technology developed to search for life on Mars is now tracking methane emissions in the UK North Sea.

The system will be showcased at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Offshore Europe oil and gas show in Aberdeen next month.

It was initially developed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab for use on a Mars rover, Curiosity, looking for evidence of life.

US sensor company SeekOps is now using the kit to measure methane emissions across the North Sea.

‘Safe and accurate’

According to SPE, guaging such emissions offshore is “particularly difficult”.

Some solutions involve using satellites and aircraft, but these have had low success rates for a variety of reasons.

The new technology, SeekIR, offers “safe and accurate methane emissions quantification”, SPE said.

The SeekOps SeekIR drone is to be showcased at SPE Offshore Europe.

Delegates at SPE Offshore Europe, which is on at P&J Live from September 5 to 8, will hear about survey findings for five offshore assets where the kit was used on a drone.

SeekOps chief technology officer and co-founder Brendan Smith said: “With political, environmental and social pressures building, oil and gas operators are searching for ways to effectively reduce methane emissions.

“This forward-thinking solution combines two cutting-edge pieces of technology to provide companies with a modern and effective means of measuring their offshore methane emissions.”

SPE Offshore Europe is celebrating its 50th year.

Conference chairman Kamel Ben-Naceur said: “As the energy transition ramps up pace, the development and adaptation of technologies to aid in the process will be key.

“This technical session will highlight a system that could have a potentially revolutionary impact on how methane emissions are measured offshore. It forms part of a session which brings together the best minds in the field of offshore energy production to contribute to the development of effective strategies and solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the offshore sector.”

More from Business

Pressure group Campaign for Better Transport has called for fares to be unchanged (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Next year’s English rail fares rise will be below inflation, says Government
Netflix has topped the annual Coolest Brands Report after a survey of 60,00 children aged seven to 14 across the UK (Nick Ansell/PA)
Netflix tops list of coolest brands for youngsters
A fall in energy bills is expected to drive a decrease in the rate of inflation for July (Yui Mok/PA)
Inflation expected to slow down again after energy price fall
Wilko administrators set a deadline of Wednesday for first bids to buy the chain (James Manning/PA)
Wilko bidders face last chance to enter battle for collapsed retailer
Global Wind Projects in action at Port of Dundee.
Global Energy Group subsidiary starts work on multi-million-pound offshore wind farm deal
Labour said families have been left worse off due to inflation, ahead of the release of new ONS figures (Jacob King/PA)
Tories have left people worse off, says Labour ahead of new inflation data
Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex.
Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off
UK stock markets slumped on Tuesday as worries about the Chinese economy weighed heavy (Tim Goode/PA)
FTSE 100 slumps after UK wage growth data stokes fears over interest rates
Balavil Estate general manager Gary Culpan next to the A9
A9 dualling: After seven years, the wait goes on for Highland estate planning cafe…
The Criminal Cases Review Commission had referred the case to the Court of Appeal after being contacted by Ian O’Donnell (PA)
Widower of Post Office worker convicted of theft loses appeal fight

Conversation