Life on Mars technology has important new task in UK North Sea

Technology developed to search for life on Mars is now tracking methane emissions in the UK North Sea.

The system will be showcased at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Offshore Europe oil and gas show in Aberdeen next month.

It was initially developed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab for use on a Mars rover, Curiosity, looking for evidence of life.

US sensor company SeekOps is now using the kit to measure methane emissions across the North Sea.

‘Safe and accurate’

According to SPE, guaging such emissions offshore is “particularly difficult”.

Some solutions involve using satellites and aircraft, but these have had low success rates for a variety of reasons.

The new technology, SeekIR, offers “safe and accurate methane emissions quantification”, SPE said.

Delegates at SPE Offshore Europe, which is on at P&J Live from September 5 to 8, will hear about survey findings for five offshore assets where the kit was used on a drone.

SeekOps chief technology officer and co-founder Brendan Smith said: “With political, environmental and social pressures building, oil and gas operators are searching for ways to effectively reduce methane emissions.

“This forward-thinking solution combines two cutting-edge pieces of technology to provide companies with a modern and effective means of measuring their offshore methane emissions.”

SPE Offshore Europe is celebrating its 50th year.

Conference chairman Kamel Ben-Naceur said: “As the energy transition ramps up pace, the development and adaptation of technologies to aid in the process will be key.

“This technical session will highlight a system that could have a potentially revolutionary impact on how methane emissions are measured offshore. It forms part of a session which brings together the best minds in the field of offshore energy production to contribute to the development of effective strategies and solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the offshore sector.”