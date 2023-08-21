OE venue’s message to protestors ahead of big Aberdeen show

P&J Live in Aberdeen has issued a message to climate activists ahead of the upcoming Offshore Europe (OE) oil and gas show.

The Grannite City’s premier events venue made clear it “respects people’s right to protest”.

But it also said it does not condone “disruptive action” that can alarm or inconvenience members of the public.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland confirmed it has a “plan in place” to aid the “delivery of a safe and secure” conference and exhibition.

It is now just over a fortnight until the mammoth OE event rolls into Aberdeen for the first time since 2019. The four-day event takes place from September 5-8.

A virtual version was staged in 2021 and plans for an in-person event in February last year were scuppered by a outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid.

Fossil fuels in the spotlight

At the last in-person conference four years ago, members of climate group Extinction Rebellion staged a “die-in” outside P&J Live in opposition to the oil and gas industry.

Given the current laser focus on the fossil fuel industry, it is perhaps inevitable there will be similar stunts this time.

A spokeswoman for P&J Live said: “As we do for all major events, extensive planning and preparation has been carefully carried out ahead of Offshore Europe returning.

“As part of that process, we are working closely with stakeholders and relevant authorities to ensure the necessary measures are in place to allow exhibitors and visitors to go about their business.

“While we respect people’s right to protest, we do not condone disruptive action that can cause alarm and inconvenience to the public.”

Climate activism in the UK has ramped up since the previous OE event four years ago.

Protestors have blocked roads, disrupted parliament and invaded sporting fixtures, with many calling for an immediate end to oil and gas production.

Their demands have been ignored by Westminster and last year the decision was taken to hold a fresh North Sea exploration licensing round, the result of which is due imminently.

The UK Government has also moved to clamp down on protests with the implementation of the highly controversial public order bill.

It gives police additional powers to restrict demonstrations in the UK, something critics of the policy have called draconian.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have a policing plan in place for the forthcoming Offshore Europe conference and exhibition in Aberdeen which will support the delivery of a safe and secure event.”

OE, organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers and usually held every two years, is celebrating its 5oth anniversary.