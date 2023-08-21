OE venue’s message to protestors ahead of big Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OE venue’s message to protestors ahead of big Aberdeen show

Biennial event likely to be targeted by climate activists amid raging debate over oil.

By Hamish Penman
The last Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen.
Offshore Europe is returning to Aberdeen after a four-year absence. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

P&J Live in Aberdeen has issued a message to climate activists ahead of the upcoming Offshore Europe (OE) oil and gas show.

The Grannite City’s premier events venue made clear it “respects people’s right to protest”.

But it also said it does not condone “disruptive action” that can alarm or inconvenience members of the public.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland confirmed it has a “plan in place” to aid the “delivery of a safe and secure” conference and exhibition.

Thousands of people descend on Offshore Europe, which is held every two years in Aberdeen.

It is now just over a fortnight until the mammoth OE event rolls into Aberdeen for the first time since 2019. The four-day event takes place from September 5-8.

A virtual version was staged in 2021 and plans for an in-person event in February last year were scuppered by a outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid.

Fossil fuels in the spotlight

At the last in-person conference four years ago, members of climate group Extinction Rebellion staged a “die-in” outside P&J Live in opposition to the oil and gas industry.

Given the current laser focus on the fossil fuel industry, it is perhaps inevitable there will be similar stunts this time.

A spokeswoman for P&J Live said: “As we do for all major events, extensive planning and preparation has been carefully carried out ahead of Offshore Europe returning.

offshore europe postponed
Offshore Europe was due to take place in February 2022 but postponed to September 2023.

“As part of that process, we are working closely with stakeholders and relevant authorities to ensure the necessary measures are in place to allow exhibitors and visitors to go about their business.

“While we respect people’s right to protest, we do not condone disruptive action that can cause alarm and inconvenience to the public.”

Extinction Rebellion's "die-in" at Offshore Europe 2019.
Extinction Rebellion’s “die-in” at Offshore Europe 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Climate activism in the UK has ramped up since the previous OE event four years ago.

Protestors have blocked roads, disrupted parliament and invaded sporting fixtures, with many calling for an immediate end to oil and gas production.

Their demands have been ignored by Westminster and last year the decision was taken to hold a fresh North Sea exploration licensing round, the result of which is due imminently.

Just Stop Oil and other embornmental campaign groups are calling for a swift end to oil and gas production.

The UK Government has also moved to clamp down on protests with the implementation of the highly controversial public order bill.

It gives police additional powers to restrict demonstrations in the UK, something critics of the policy have called draconian.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have a policing plan in place for the forthcoming Offshore Europe conference and exhibition in Aberdeen which will support the delivery of a safe and secure event.”

OE, organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers and usually held every two years, is celebrating its 5oth anniversary.

Conversation