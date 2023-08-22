Oil giants target December 2028 for North Sea electrification scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Oil giants target December 2028 for North Sea electrification scheme

This and other details have emerged in new 'scoping' report.

By Allister Thomas
The Judy platform in the UK North Sea.
The Judy platform in the UK North Sea. Image: Harbour Energy

A major electrification project for four major North Sea oil and gas production hubs now has a December 2028 target date for first power.

Fresh details of the Central North Sea Electrification (CNSe) project from Harbour Energy, TotalEnergies, Shell and BP are disclosed in a scoping report by energy consultancy Xodus.

They include landfall locations and information about new infrastructure to be built.

There are details, for example, of a 200ft offshore converter station, as well as a new bridge-linked platforms which may be added to the existing oil and gas installations.

A worker looks out at BP's Etap platform in the North Sea.
A worker looks out at BP’s Etap platform in the North Sea. Image: BP

CNSe will be one of the first projects in the UK to power platforms with electricity, rather than diesel or gas generators – which are the main pollutants offshore.

Xodus says in its report that CNSe “will deliver a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions” at the four sites – BP’s Etap, TotalEnergies’ Elgin-Franklin, Harbour Energy’s Judy and Shell’s Shearwater production hubs.

The project secured a grid connection offer in September 2022.

TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub.
TotalEnergies’ Elgin-Franklin hub.

CNSe is targeting Q1 2027 for the start of onshore construction and offshore installation. It is anticipated the project will be ready for first power in December 2028.

Comstruction work will see major new infrastructure installed, including a new platform between Elgin, Judy, Etap and Shearwater, and potential additions to these assets, as well as hundreds of miles of cable laid down.

It may also be required that two of the oil and gas hubs have new bridge-linked platforms installed in order to handle the power conversion infrastructure, though the report does not specify which of the four. The topsides would be up to 170ft high, on 89ft tall jackets.

Hundreds of miles of cables needed

CNSe is a power-from-shore project which will require hundreds of miles of cables to supply electricity to the platforms.

Three potential landfall sites for the cables have been identified in Aberdeenshire; one at Sandford Bay, Peterhead, and two at Longhaven. These were chosen following an “extensive review of technical engineering, commercial, planning and socio-environmental factors”. A single location will be selected following further surveys.

Uultimately, the chosen landfall design will be subject to an Aberdeenshire Council planning application.

Shell's shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell’s Shearwater production hub. Image: Shell

Xodus’ report also assesses impacts on areas like wildlife and shipping, as well as potential overlap with other energy developments.

Green Volt – an offshore wind development from Flotation Energy and Vargronn – is one such project, while the study notes a “potential” impact to shipping and navigation.

To mitigate this, a navigational risk assessment will be carried out.

Fighting North Sea emissions by 2030

The North Sea electrification scheme comes as the industry attempts to meet targets agreed with the UK Government. These include a 50% cut in emissions by 2030, against a 2018 baseline. For assets which will be producing beyond that time, electrification is seen as vital to hit those goals.

north sea electrification
BP’s ETAP hub

Xodus highlights that 71% of total UK upstream emissions in 2018-2020 were attributable to power generation, with the remainder mainly from flaring and venting.

Replacing fuel gas combustion for power generation with national grid power from shore is, therefore, seen as “essential” for hitting the 2030 target.

The report does not go into detail on the expected CO2 reduction for each hub.

Subsidised 

The project will also be eligible for subsidy from the UK Government under current legislation via the energy profits levy, also known as the windfall tax. A revision in November 2022, which widened the scope of the levy, introduced an electrification sweetener.

For every £100 firms on such decarbonisation projects, they will receive £109.25 back.

More from Business

Aqua Nor in Norway.
North firms on mission at world's largest aquaculture tech showcase
In teh workshop at Stats Group.
Japan's Mitsui completes takeover of north-east firm Stats Group
Former Drumchork Lodge Hotel in Aultbea is up for sale. Image: Business Buyers
Former 'shooting lodge' style hotel in Ross-shire on the market for £890,000
The findings come as Ofgem is set to announce its latest price cap for energy bills from October (Jacob King/PA)
13 million households not switching heating on when cold, watchdog warns
Pay for the UK’s top bosses surged last year, according to new figures (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pay for top bosses jumps 16% as wider wages behind inflation – think tank
London-listed housebuilders led the fallers as the FTSE 100 dipped on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
London markets inch lower as housing firms drive drop
FILE – Co-founder of Adobe Systems John Warnock (Paul Sakuma/AP)
John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies aged 82
Sirology owner Richard Cummings
Self-confessed shopaholic on why he opened Elgin's 'shop for blokes'
Highgate student accommodation has been bought out of administration. Image RSM UK
Aberdeen student accommodation saved as new buyer found
The planned pods will provide worker accommodation at the resort
Staff pods plan for luxury Highland resort due to affordable housing shortage

Conversation