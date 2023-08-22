Aberdeen flight delayed for third time – as passengers stuck for yet another night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen flight delayed for third time – as passengers stuck for yet another night

Tui has said a crew member took unwell and it was unable to operate the flight.

By Louise Glen
Aberdeen flight cancelled for a third time.
Tui apologised to the passengers for the delay. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen-bound passengers due to fly home from holiday in Tenerfie on Sunday had their flights delayed for a third time last night.

Around 180 passengers were left in limbo in a hotel on the Canary Island before being offered £400-worth of holiday vouchers per person in compensation.

In a text sent to passengers, operator Tui explained that a replacement crew member took unwell on a flight.

The flight was initially meant to take off on Sunday at 8.25pm, and was rescheduled to 11.30pm on Monday.

But on Monday night the replacement flight was cancelled. A new departure time of 2pm today, Tuesday, was given.

Aberdeen flight delayed for third time

In a text to passengers, it stated: “We’re really sorry again about the disruption to your flight.

“Having exhausted all avenues, we’re really sorry that your flight will now be delayed overnight and will depart on Tuesday August 22.”

It said a crew was already in Tenerife to operate the flight home, but they needed to have “legal rest hours” before the flight, so it was moved to 2pm.

Man and woman sitting next to each other. as thier Aberdeen flight was delayed for a third time.
Ashleigh Ritchie and her partner Craig Forbes, as well as their family, have been delayed in Tenerife. Image: Ashleigh Ritchie.

Passengers, who had earlier in the day been moved to a hotel, were told they were all unable to stay at the hotel overnight.

Coaches were provided to allow people to return to the airport to pick up bags, before passengers were taken to another all-inclusive hotel to spend a further night on the island.

Yesterday passenger Ashley Ritchie, 37, complained about the lack of communication from Tui.

She said: “Nobody’s come to see us, so we’re just sat here twiddling our thumbs hoping that somebody will come and speak to us soon, but everyone that’s on the flight is just currently in the same position as ourselves.

“We’re all just sitting here waiting for someone to come and speak to us.”

In a statement issued on Monday, a spokeswoman for Tui said: “We completely understand the frustration of customers on the Tenerife South to Aberdeen flight and we apologise for the delays experienced.

“Unfortunately, the aircraft was initially delayed on its inbound journey due to a diversion caused by the weather.

“Regrettably, the flight was further delayed at Tenerife airport today due to a crew member unable to operate the flight.

“Customers have been sent welfare vouchers for refreshments, will be offered holiday vouchers as a gesture of goodwill and will also be entitled to claim EU261 compensation.

“We’d like to apologise again for any inconvenience caused and we’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

We have asked Tui for a statement on the further delay.

