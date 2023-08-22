Aberdeen flight delayed for third time – as passengers stuck for yet another night

Aberdeen-bound passengers due to fly home from holiday in Tenerfie on Sunday had their flights delayed for a third time last night.

Around 180 passengers were left in limbo in a hotel on the Canary Island before being offered £400-worth of holiday vouchers per person in compensation.

In a text sent to passengers, operator Tui explained that a replacement crew member took unwell on a flight.

The flight was initially meant to take off on Sunday at 8.25pm, and was rescheduled to 11.30pm on Monday.

But on Monday night the replacement flight was cancelled. A new departure time of 2pm today, Tuesday, was given.

Aberdeen flight delayed for third time

In a text to passengers, it stated: “We’re really sorry again about the disruption to your flight.

“Having exhausted all avenues, we’re really sorry that your flight will now be delayed overnight and will depart on Tuesday August 22.”

It said a crew was already in Tenerife to operate the flight home, but they needed to have “legal rest hours” before the flight, so it was moved to 2pm.

Passengers, who had earlier in the day been moved to a hotel, were told they were all unable to stay at the hotel overnight.

Coaches were provided to allow people to return to the airport to pick up bags, before passengers were taken to another all-inclusive hotel to spend a further night on the island.

Yesterday passenger Ashley Ritchie, 37, complained about the lack of communication from Tui.

She said: “Nobody’s come to see us, so we’re just sat here twiddling our thumbs hoping that somebody will come and speak to us soon, but everyone that’s on the flight is just currently in the same position as ourselves.

“We’re all just sitting here waiting for someone to come and speak to us.”

In a statement issued on Monday, a spokeswoman for Tui said: “We completely understand the frustration of customers on the Tenerife South to Aberdeen flight and we apologise for the delays experienced.

“Unfortunately, the aircraft was initially delayed on its inbound journey due to a diversion caused by the weather.

“Regrettably, the flight was further delayed at Tenerife airport today due to a crew member unable to operate the flight.

“Customers have been sent welfare vouchers for refreshments, will be offered holiday vouchers as a gesture of goodwill and will also be entitled to claim EU261 compensation.

“We’d like to apologise again for any inconvenience caused and we’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

We have asked Tui for a statement on the further delay.