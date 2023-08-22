North firms on mission at world’s largest aquaculture tech showcase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North firms on mission at world’s largest aquaculture tech showcase

Dozens of Scottish businesses are taking part in the Aqua Nor event in Norway this week.

By Keith Findlay
Aqua Nor in Norway.
There's plenty of business to be won at Aqua Nor in Norway. Image: Frame

North and north-east firms are helping to fly the flag for Scottish supply chain capabilities at an acquaculture technology trade event in Norway.

The Scottish Government-backed delegation has travelled across the North Sea to showcase what they can do and boost their international business.

Some of Scotland’s latest aquaculture and marine technology are being demonstrated to an audience of around 25,000 people from 75 countries at the event, Aqua Nor, in Trondheim. Starting today and running until Thursday, Aqua Nor is the world’s largest aquaculture technology showcase.

It brings together the latest products, processes and services covering farmed finfish, shellfish and seaweed.

An artist's impression of the Scottish pavilion in Norway.
An artist’s impression of the Scottish pavilion in Norway. Image: Frame

The event features a Scottish pavilion, with 18 supply chain businesses, arranged by a partnership of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) and the Scottish Government.

A further 18 Scottish companies are there, either with their own stands or as visitors to the event.

Scottish marine technology on display includes Otaq’s live plankton analysis system, which uses machine learning to automatically detect potentially harmful species of phytoplankton.

Otaq has a facility in Aberdeen, as well as operations in Lancaster and Ulverston.

Strong north and north-east presence

Other north-and north-east businesses taking part in Aqua Nor include Aberdeen services company Underwater Contracting, subsea technology firm Tritech, of Westhill, near Aberdeen, Kintore-based engineering group Brimmond, Sams (Scottish Association for Marine Science) Enterprise, of Oban, and Tritonia Scienctific, which is headquartered at Dunstaffnage Marine Laboratories, near Oban.

Among firms from elswehere in Scotland, Edinburgh-based GenusWave is displaying its advanced audio signalling technology, which helps to protect salmon from predators.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon
Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon: “Scotland’s aquaculture sector is a significant contributor to our economy.” Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

Elaine Jamieson, head of food and drink and life sciences at HIE, said: “Aquaculture is an important industry in Scotland. In rural parts of the Highlands and Islands it creates opportunities for a broad and diverse range of businesses that provide vital year-round well-paid employment and support community resilience and prosperity.

“Aqua Nor is the global meeting place for the industry and it’s great to be part of the team bringing together the Scottish pavilion. The event gives Scotland’s public and private sector the opportunity to showcase technology, innovation and products and services. “Crucially, it also helps to explore new opportunities for international collaboration and trade, and will attract further inward investment to the Highlands and Islands.”

Elaine Jamieson, of HIE.
Elaine Jamieson, of HIE.

Heather Jones, chief executive of Stirling-based SAIC, hailed the Scottish pavilion as “a fantastic platform for showcasing the impactful marine technology and innovation coming out of Scotland.”

She added: “I hope to see consultancy, new orders, and product and knowledge expertise exported from Scotland, contributing to our country’s international growth.”

The pavilion is being officially opened by Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon, who said: “Scotland’s aquaculture sector is a significant contributor to our economy, generating approximately £885 million GVA (gross value added) and an estimated 11,700 jobs, while producing healthy and nutritious products.”

