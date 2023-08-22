North firms on mission at world’s largest aquaculture tech showcase

North and north-east firms are helping to fly the flag for Scottish supply chain capabilities at an acquaculture technology trade event in Norway.

The Scottish Government-backed delegation has travelled across the North Sea to showcase what they can do and boost their international business.

Some of Scotland’s latest aquaculture and marine technology are being demonstrated to an audience of around 25,000 people from 75 countries at the event, Aqua Nor, in Trondheim. Starting today and running until Thursday, Aqua Nor is the world’s largest aquaculture technology showcase.

It brings together the latest products, processes and services covering farmed finfish, shellfish and seaweed.

The event features a Scottish pavilion, with 18 supply chain businesses, arranged by a partnership of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) and the Scottish Government.

A further 18 Scottish companies are there, either with their own stands or as visitors to the event.

Scottish marine technology on display includes Otaq’s live plankton analysis system, which uses machine learning to automatically detect potentially harmful species of phytoplankton.

Otaq has a facility in Aberdeen, as well as operations in Lancaster and Ulverston.

Strong north and north-east presence

Other north-and north-east businesses taking part in Aqua Nor include Aberdeen services company Underwater Contracting, subsea technology firm Tritech, of Westhill, near Aberdeen, Kintore-based engineering group Brimmond, Sams (Scottish Association for Marine Science) Enterprise, of Oban, and Tritonia Scienctific, which is headquartered at Dunstaffnage Marine Laboratories, near Oban.

Among firms from elswehere in Scotland, Edinburgh-based GenusWave is displaying its advanced audio signalling technology, which helps to protect salmon from predators.

Elaine Jamieson, head of food and drink and life sciences at HIE, said: “Aquaculture is an important industry in Scotland. In rural parts of the Highlands and Islands it creates opportunities for a broad and diverse range of businesses that provide vital year-round well-paid employment and support community resilience and prosperity.

“Aqua Nor is the global meeting place for the industry and it’s great to be part of the team bringing together the Scottish pavilion. The event gives Scotland’s public and private sector the opportunity to showcase technology, innovation and products and services. “Crucially, it also helps to explore new opportunities for international collaboration and trade, and will attract further inward investment to the Highlands and Islands.”

Heather Jones, chief executive of Stirling-based SAIC, hailed the Scottish pavilion as “a fantastic platform for showcasing the impactful marine technology and innovation coming out of Scotland.”

She added: “I hope to see consultancy, new orders, and product and knowledge expertise exported from Scotland, contributing to our country’s international growth.”

The pavilion is being officially opened by Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon, who said: “Scotland’s aquaculture sector is a significant contributor to our economy, generating approximately £885 million GVA (gross value added) and an estimated 11,700 jobs, while producing healthy and nutritious products.”