Home Business

Aberdeenshire firm whose tech found Titanic sub praises work of rescue team

The recovery mission is still under way in the North Atlantic.

By Kelly Wilson
Tritech has praised work carried out by the rescue mission team. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
Tritech has praised work carried out by the rescue mission team. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock

An Aberdeenshire firm whose sonar equipment was used to locate the missing Titanic submarine has praised the people behind the rescue mission.

The Odysseus 6K ROV (remotely-operated vehicle), owned by US-based Pelagic Research Services (PRS), was the first subsea asset to find wreckage of the Titan submersible.

The ROV was fitted with Super SeaKing DST sonar designed by Westhill-based Tritech.

Today Tritech praised the team involved in the recovery mission.

In a statement the company said: “The team at Pelagic Research Services, and all others involved in this difficult recovery mission, worked tirelessly in some of the harshest conditions on the planet and have brought some closure to the families of the five lost passengers.

“Our thoughts go out to all those involved in this tragic event.”

‘Gain a fuller understanding’ of Super SeaKing role’

The recovery mission is continuing in the North Atlantic with PRS chief executive Edward Cassano confirming an “entire incident report” will be more specific on how the Super SeaKing DST was used.

However, it’s expected to be a while until it is ready with the recovery mission still ongoing and the Odysseus 6K just completed its fourth dive since arriving at the Titan site last Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Tritech said today: “We are aware that Pelagic Research Services do use Tritech Super Seaking sonars on their Odysseus ROV which we understand was the vehicle used to locate debris from the Titan.

“We believe that the sonar was used for this specific ROV mission but do not have any further details at this time.

Tritech’s Super SeaKing DST was used on the Odysseus 6K ROV to find the missing Titanic submarine wreckage. Image: Pelagic Research Services

“We hope to gain a fuller understanding of the role the sonar played in this recovery mission so that we can learn from the user’s experience and continue to provide technology which makes working in water, particularly at great depths, safer.”

Rescue mission an example of ‘true humanity’

The first parts of debris, understood to be the landing frame and cover of the submersible, were found last Thursday.

The vessel was about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Hamish Harding, founding member of the board of trustees of The Explorers Club, was on board the undersea craft.

So too were UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, as well as OceanGate chief executive and founder Stockton Rush and French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Mr Cassano said: “I can confirm that yes, Odysseus was using a Tritech Super SeaKing DST on this mission.

“When we get the entire incident report, I should be able to be more specific as to how the DST was utilised.

“This incredible team effort continues under the solemnity and respect for the crew of
the Titan and their loved ones of this tragedy.

“The initial rescue response by industry, governments, air forces, navies, and coast guards all working together for one mission should be recognised as one of the best examples of true humanity.”

