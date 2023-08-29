Offshore Europe: all you need before the event rolls into Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Offshore Europe: all you need before the event rolls into Aberdeen

Where can you park, catch a bus, hail a taxi back into the city centre? It's all here.

By Hamish Penman
Offshore Europe.
Offshore Europe is back.

There is now just a week to go until the SPE Offshore Europe conference makes its triumphant return to Aberdeen.

Thousands of people from some of the world’s biggest companies will descend on P&J Live for the oil and gas showcase.

It is the first time since 2019 the event, which is celebrating its 50th birthday, is being held “in-person” after Covid-19 scuppered the two previous attempts in 2021 and 2022.

Planning for an event of such size requires military precision of everything from transport and parking, to catering and drinks receptions.

To help prepare for this year’s Offshore Europe, Energy Voice – sister website to The Press and Journal – has created a one-stop shop of all the information you need to know.

offshore europe postponed
Offshore Europe was due to take place in February 2022 but postponed to September 2023.

Days and timings

Offshore Europe 2023 will officially get under way at 9.30am next Tuesday and end at 2pm on Friday (September 8).

With the exception of the Friday, the conference will begin each day at 9.30am and draw to a close at 6pm.

An Offshore Europe 50th anniversary drinks reception will be held between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the View area of P&J Live.

Things to be aware of

P&J Live operates a cashless system and delegates are encouraged to make all payments using contactless technology.

If you want to park at the venue, this must be pre-booked and you can do that via the P&J Live website. Shuttle and public buses are available – you can find more information about these options further down this article.

Security

The following security measures will be in place at P&J Live to help provide a safe and secure environment for everyone.

Only pre-registered visitors who are badge holders, visitors who register onsite, and exhibitors who are badge holders will be able to attend the event.

There will be visible security patrols inside and outside the venue.

On arrival, there will be an initial, external perimeter security check on approaches to the venue which everyone will have to pass through.

offshore europe
Offshore Europe 2015.

There will be a secondary security check involving x-ray or manual searches – depending on the size of item – of all bags, rucksacks, laptop bags, etc. before access to the registration facility and, thereafter, entry to the venue itself.

If anyone cannot pass through the security arches for medical reasons, they should make this known to the security staff at the perimeter on arrival.

You can find P&J Live’s full venue safety and security information here.

Transport

Parking

As mentioned earlier, all parking on site must be pre-booked. Vehicles will be split between three sites at P&J Live.

Stagecoach bus

Free bus travel on Stagecoach’s 727 Service – between Union Square and P&J Live – is available to delegates.

All you need to do is flash your Offshore Europe badge before jumping on board.

On average, buses will run every 15 to 30 minutes from stops on Gough Burn Crescent and E Burn Road – you can download the timetable here.

First Bus shuttle service

First Bus will be running a number of dedicated shuttle services from various points in the city, all of which will be free of charge.

It includes park and ride facilities at Craibstone, Bridge of Don and Kingswells, as well at the airport and hotels in Dyce.

There will also be a shuttle service from the city centre and from train station – you can download timetables here.

Taxis

Taxis are likely to be in short supply for the duration of Offshore Europe, with warnings the event will heap more pressure on an already strained industry.

Nevertheless, local firm ComCab aims to have all available cars on hand, and couriers and taxi marshalls in attendance at P&J Live to help get guests home safely.

There have also been months of pre-planning in the run-up to the event with other suppliers, event managers and Aberdeen City Council to ensure all aspects are covered.

Park and Ride Maps

Craibstone, Airport Rd, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 0BZ

Kingswells Causeway, Kingswells, Aberdeen AB15 8UN

Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8FB

Food and Drink

Attendees will have their choice of a “wide range of food and drink options” at P&J Live over the course of Offshore Europe.

195 Bar & Grill Restaurant

Located on the first floor and available for booking in advance. Walk-ins also welcomed Tuesday-Thursday.

Concourse

The Mill Coffee Shop located in the main concourse will be open, serving hot drinks and breakfast, sandwiches and salad boxes.

Hall 1

Two outlets will be set up in Hall 1, with one serving a fresh selection of salads from the salad bar and hot food special of the day, as well as a range of sandwiches, baguettes, soup of the day, and a selection of soft and hot drinks.

The other will be set up to serve a wide range of cold and hot breakfast items and salad boxes, baguettes and a chef’s soup of the day.

Hall 3

A coffee bar will have grab-and-go options like salad boxes, sandwiches, hot soup and fresh fruit and snacks, as well as a selection of soft and hot drinks.

The View

Located on level one, it will be serving a selection of soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Guidelines from P&J Live

  • Make a day of it – fill your time before and after your event at P&J Live with an “unforgettable meal, a comforting stay at one of the city’s accommodations, or with even more activities”.
  • Be kind – act responsibly and be considerate to other visitors, giving them time and space where possible to move around the venue, and understand they may have different requirements to yours.

