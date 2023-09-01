Visit Inverness Loch Ness hires former Caley Thistle marketing guru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visit Inverness Loch Ness hires former Caley Thistle marketing guru

Don Johnstone will be in the hotseat from October 2

By Keith Findlay
Don Johnstone in Inverness.
Don Johnstone in Inverness. Image: whale-like-fish

Tourism body Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) will have a new chief executive from early next month.

Don Johnstone, a former head of marketing, communications, press, and social and digital media at Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club, will take up the role on October 2.

VILN said he was bringing a “wealth of tourism experience”, having also worked at VisitScotland for more than three years.

His appointment follows the resignation of outgoing CEO Michael Golding in July.

It was important to get this appointment right.”

Jo de Sylva, chairwoman, Visit Inverness Loch Ness

VILN said board members were keen to find the right person for the role as quickly as possible, given the challenges facing the industry just now.

Chairwoman Jo de Sylva added: “Inverness and Loch Ness is an iconic destination and the local economy relies on tourism, so it was important to get this appointment right.

‘Fantastic’ applicants

“We had some fantastic applicants for the CEO position, but Don really did stand out.

“He is a local, his track record on marketing is amazing and the empathy that he has with tourism businesses, especially in the current climate, really shone through. We look forward to him starting in October.”

Urquhart Castle on the shore of Loch Ness.
Urquhart Castle on the shore of Loch Ness. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Johnstone, who is Inverness born and bred, said: “I join in October, which is the deadline by which self-catering providers need to have applied for a short-term let licence. Many small businesses have been struggling with this application process, which has led to fewer than a quarter of eligible businesses within the Highland Council area submitting an application.

“If the deadline for applications is extended, VILN will do all it can to support its members with this.”

Aerial view of Inverness.
Aerial view of Inverness. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “There is also the prospect of a visitor levy being introduced. Again, I am keen that VILN will do all it can to ensure members’ voices are heard when it comes to how the levy is applied and how revenue raised from it is spent.

“These are the challenges faced by tourism providers just on a national level, following all the issues that arose following Brexit, the pandemic, rising energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis, all of which presented a body blow to the industry.

‘Clear objectives’ locally

“I also have clear objectives at a local level. Top of my list is engaging with members and ensuring their views are represented. VILN is a membership organisation and our next ballot is in March 2024. I will make it my mission to meet and listen to as many members as possible as soon as I start, so I can hear first-hand about their challenges.”

VILN became the first Tourism Business Improvement District in the UK when it was launched in 2014. It is also a destiation management orgaisation.

To support its members, who operate in more than 30 sectors, the organisation delivers support including marketing, infrastructure, events, business development and lobbying.

