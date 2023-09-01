Visit Inverness Loch Ness hires former Caley Thistle marketing guru

Tourism body Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) will have a new chief executive from early next month.

Don Johnstone, a former head of marketing, communications, press, and social and digital media at Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club, will take up the role on October 2.

VILN said he was bringing a “wealth of tourism experience”, having also worked at VisitScotland for more than three years.

His appointment follows the resignation of outgoing CEO Michael Golding in July.

VILN said board members were keen to find the right person for the role as quickly as possible, given the challenges facing the industry just now.

Chairwoman Jo de Sylva added: “Inverness and Loch Ness is an iconic destination and the local economy relies on tourism, so it was important to get this appointment right.

‘Fantastic’ applicants

“We had some fantastic applicants for the CEO position, but Don really did stand out.

“He is a local, his track record on marketing is amazing and the empathy that he has with tourism businesses, especially in the current climate, really shone through. We look forward to him starting in October.”

Mr Johnstone, who is Inverness born and bred, said: “I join in October, which is the deadline by which self-catering providers need to have applied for a short-term let licence. Many small businesses have been struggling with this application process, which has led to fewer than a quarter of eligible businesses within the Highland Council area submitting an application.

“If the deadline for applications is extended, VILN will do all it can to support its members with this.”

He added: “There is also the prospect of a visitor levy being introduced. Again, I am keen that VILN will do all it can to ensure members’ voices are heard when it comes to how the levy is applied and how revenue raised from it is spent.

“These are the challenges faced by tourism providers just on a national level, following all the issues that arose following Brexit, the pandemic, rising energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis, all of which presented a body blow to the industry.

‘Clear objectives’ locally

“I also have clear objectives at a local level. Top of my list is engaging with members and ensuring their views are represented. VILN is a membership organisation and our next ballot is in March 2024. I will make it my mission to meet and listen to as many members as possible as soon as I start, so I can hear first-hand about their challenges.”

VILN became the first Tourism Business Improvement District in the UK when it was launched in 2014. It is also a destiation management orgaisation.

To support its members, who operate in more than 30 sectors, the organisation delivers support including marketing, infrastructure, events, business development and lobbying.