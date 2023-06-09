IoD Scotland Director of the Year Awards: Four north and north-east winners

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A quartet of well-kent north and north-east business leaders left a prestigious Scottish awards ceremony clutching six top gongs last night.

Their triumphs were celebrated at the Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland Director of the Year Awards in Edinburgh.

One-third of the 12 category awards came their way.

Double success for Bob Keiller

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chairman Bob Keiller was named non-executive director of the year. He also won the Aberdeen and Grampian regional award.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise chief executive Stuart Black was a double award winner too. He took the top honour for public sector director of the year and was also among the regional winners.

Neale Bisset, the 34-year-old co-chairman of Aberdeenshire firm PMC Property Management & Lettings, was unveiled as Scotland’s young director of the year.

And Michael Golding, chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness won the award for sustainability.

More than 100 award nominations were received from across Scotland, with 39 directors shortlisted across 12 key categories. There were 10 finalists from the north and north-east.

Last night’s ceremony was hosted by journalist and broadcaster Stephen Jardine.

The annual awards are billed as a celebration of directors who have “gone above and beyond to navigate and support their organisations through a fast moving and challenging 12 months”.

IoD Scotland nations director Catherine McWilliam said: “It has been a real privilege tonight to celebrate the leaders who are examples of the very best from Scotland’s boardrooms.

“Over the last few years, the Scottish business landscape has been tumultuous to say the least.

“While we hope to see some stability ahead, there will always be challenges to face.

“An authentic, driven and focused leader is vital in navigating an organisation through difficult times, as well as motivating staff and driving strategic decisions.”

She added: “Our Director of the Year Awards are a fantastic way to recognise those who have demonstrated these attributes, and I hope this year’s winners offer inspiration and a source of pride for the business community across Scotland.”

Mr Keiller is no stranger to big awards, having previously picked up lifetime achievement gongs and become a doctor of enterprise at Edinburgh Napier University.

He is a former chief executive of Aberdeen-based engineering services firm Wood and past chairman of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise. These days he spends a lot of time and energy trying to improve Aberdeen city centre as leader of the Our Union Street campaign.