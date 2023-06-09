IoD Scotland Director of the Year Awards: Four north and north-east winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

IoD Scotland Director of the Year Awards: Four north and north-east winners

Bob Keiller, Stuart Black, Neale Bisset and Michael Golding net six gongs between them.

By Keith Findlay
Bob Keiller.
Double award winner Bob Keiller. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

A quartet of well-kent north and north-east business leaders left a prestigious Scottish awards ceremony clutching six top gongs last night.

Their triumphs were celebrated at the Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland Director of the Year Awards in Edinburgh.

One-third of the 12 category awards came their way.

Double success for Bob Keiller

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chairman Bob Keiller was named non-executive director of the year. He also won the Aberdeen and Grampian regional award.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise chief executive Stuart Black was a double award winner too. He took the top honour for public sector director of the year and was also among the regional winners.

HIE chief executive Stuart Black.
HIE chief executive Stuart Black was also a double award winner. Image: HIE

Neale Bisset, the 34-year-old co-chairman of Aberdeenshire firm PMC Property Management & Lettings, was unveiled as Scotland’s young director of the year.

And Michael Golding, chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness won the award for sustainability.

More than 100 award nominations were received from across Scotland, with 39 directors shortlisted across 12 key categories. There were 10 finalists from the north and north-east.

Young director of the year Neale Bisset.
Young director of the year Neale Bisset, co-chairman at PMC Property Management & Lettings. Image: Bold St Media

Last night’s ceremony was hosted by journalist and broadcaster Stephen Jardine.

The annual awards are billed as a celebration of directors who have “gone above and beyond to navigate and support their organisations through a fast moving and challenging 12 months”.

Michael Golding of Visit Inverness Loch Ness.
Michael Golding of Visit Inverness Loch Ness won the sustainability award. Image: VILN

IoD Scotland nations director Catherine McWilliam said: “It has been a real privilege tonight to celebrate the leaders who are examples of the very best from Scotland’s boardrooms.

“Over the last few years, the Scottish business landscape has been tumultuous to say the least.

“While we hope to see some stability ahead, there will always be challenges to face.

“An authentic, driven and focused leader is vital in navigating an organisation through difficult times, as well as motivating staff and driving strategic decisions.”

Catherine McWilliam, nations director at the IoD Scotland
Catherine McWilliam, nations director at the IoD Scotland. Image: Clark Communications

She added: “Our Director of the Year Awards are a fantastic way to recognise those who have demonstrated these attributes, and I hope this year’s winners offer inspiration and a source of pride for the business community across Scotland.”

Mr Keiller is no stranger to big awards, having previously picked up lifetime achievement gongs and become a doctor of enterprise at Edinburgh Napier University.

He is a former chief executive of Aberdeen-based engineering services firm Wood and past chairman of economic development agency Scottish Enterprise. These days he spends a lot of time and energy trying to improve Aberdeen city centre as leader of the Our Union Street campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Which? has criticised Tesco over pricing information displayed on product promotions (Joe Giddens/PA)
Unclear Tesco pricing could be ‘unlawful’, warns Which
A record £2.4 billion was paid out in motor claims in the first quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Record £2.4bn in motor claims paid in first quarter of 2023, say insurers
In 2021/22, 16,000 of the jobs forecast to be created were in London (Steve Parsons/PA)
Economic bias towards London and South East remains baked into system, say MPs
The negative retail figures mark the end of 26 months of positive results dating back to March 2021 (PA)
High street records negative sales for first time in more than two years
The cHeRries Awards winners have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: All the winners revealed
Bilfinger worker
More than 700 workers secure pay rise as North Sea unrest dies down
3
Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid at Peterhead Fish Market.
North-east MP urges his government to help sort seafood sector labour shortages
The FTSE 100 moved 24.6 points lower to finish at 7,599.74 (PA)
FTSE slides as strong pound drags on multinationals
Several mortgage providers have hiked rates over the past week (Alamy/PA)
Mortgage rates hiked and products temporarily withdrawn by lenders
The robot dogs are being used to monitor and survey areas around Dounreay
Dog trials with a difference as Spot goes to work at Dounreay

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]