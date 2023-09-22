Aberdeenshire firm Blaze scoops first international award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire firm Blaze scoops first international award

Bosses are thrilled by the acccolade in recognition of the firm's 'exceptional performance' on a project in Zambia.

By Keith Findlay
Ann and Howard Johnson, of Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, collecting the service and solutions award in Dubai.
Ann and Howard Johnson, of Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, collecting the service and solutions award in Dubai. Image: Balmoral Group

Fresh contracts, new markets and now a prestigious international award are all adding up to a successful 2023 for Aberdeenshire firm Blaze Manufacturing Solutions.

The Laurencekirk-based company has just scooped a top gong at an energy industry event in the Middle East.

It won the service and solutions award at the Energy Industries Council (EIC) event.

The ceremony in Dubai saw regional winners’ accolades presented to firms operating across territories including the Middle East, Africa and some former Soviet republics.

Our international success has been hard fought.”

Howard Johnson, managing director, Blaze

Blaze specialises in fire safety products and services.

Its triumph in Dubai recognises its achievements in expanding capabilities and services into new markets, while also securing national and international contracts. It is the first time it has won honours so far from home and, unsurprisngly, its bosses are thrilled.

Managing director Howard Johnson said: “To be recognised for our first international award is a real honour. Our international success has been hard fought.

“Our aim is to sustain our position as a leading provider of fire safety products and services.”

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, Laurencekirk.
Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, Laurencekirk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Johnson’s wife, Ann, is business development director at the firm, which also has an office in Kemnay.

She attributed the award to the company’s “exceptional performance” on a recent project in Zambia. “We faced numerous challenges, including the absence of water and power sources, she said.

She added: “Leveraging our design, engineering and service capabilities, combined with our extensive expertise, we went above and beyond to provide a solution for our client.

“This award highlights our values and reflects Blaze’s commitment to our customers.”

Lightening strikes

The Zambian contract saw Blaze protecting a remote transformer in a challenging environment, with limited resources. The transformer was at risk from daily lightning strikes.

It is nearly a year since Blaze, which is owned by Aberdeen engineering firm Balmoral Group, said it had secured a stream of new work in the nuclear, renewables and industrial sectors, while cementing its position in its traditional oil and gas market.

Balmoral invested six-figure sum for majority stake in Laurencekirk firm

The company secured a six-figure investment from Balmoral in 2019, in return for a majority stake in the business. It led to the creation of  12 full-time jobs, with “more expected to follow”.

Blaze currently employs 36 people. As of last December, it was 70% owned by Balmoral.

The company was launched by Mr and Mrs Johnson in 2006. In 2017, it was named as one of the top 1,000 “UK Companies to Inspire” by the London Stock Exchange Group.

It has won many other awards for diversification, achievement, innovation and customer satisfaction.

