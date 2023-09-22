Aberdeenshire firm Blaze scoops first international award

Fresh contracts, new markets and now a prestigious international award are all adding up to a successful 2023 for Aberdeenshire firm Blaze Manufacturing Solutions.

The Laurencekirk-based company has just scooped a top gong at an energy industry event in the Middle East.

It won the service and solutions award at the Energy Industries Council (EIC) event.

The ceremony in Dubai saw regional winners’ accolades presented to firms operating across territories including the Middle East, Africa and some former Soviet republics.

Our international success has been hard fought.” Howard Johnson, managing director, Blaze

Blaze specialises in fire safety products and services.

Its triumph in Dubai recognises its achievements in expanding capabilities and services into new markets, while also securing national and international contracts. It is the first time it has won honours so far from home and, unsurprisngly, its bosses are thrilled.

Managing director Howard Johnson said: “To be recognised for our first international award is a real honour. Our international success has been hard fought.

“Our aim is to sustain our position as a leading provider of fire safety products and services.”

Mr Johnson’s wife, Ann, is business development director at the firm, which also has an office in Kemnay.

She attributed the award to the company’s “exceptional performance” on a recent project in Zambia. “We faced numerous challenges, including the absence of water and power sources, she said.

She added: “Leveraging our design, engineering and service capabilities, combined with our extensive expertise, we went above and beyond to provide a solution for our client.

“This award highlights our values and reflects Blaze’s commitment to our customers.”

Lightening strikes

The Zambian contract saw Blaze protecting a remote transformer in a challenging environment, with limited resources. The transformer was at risk from daily lightning strikes.

It is nearly a year since Blaze, which is owned by Aberdeen engineering firm Balmoral Group, said it had secured a stream of new work in the nuclear, renewables and industrial sectors, while cementing its position in its traditional oil and gas market.

Balmoral invested six-figure sum for majority stake in Laurencekirk firm

The company secured a six-figure investment from Balmoral in 2019, in return for a majority stake in the business. It led to the creation of 12 full-time jobs, with “more expected to follow”.

Blaze currently employs 36 people. As of last December, it was 70% owned by Balmoral.

The company was launched by Mr and Mrs Johnson in 2006. In 2017, it was named as one of the top 1,000 “UK Companies to Inspire” by the London Stock Exchange Group.

It has won many other awards for diversification, achievement, innovation and customer satisfaction.