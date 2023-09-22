Hamish Ritchie believes the future is bright for Peterhead

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie insists he can already see the green shoots of recovery at the club this season.

The Blue Toon were relegated from League One in the last campaign after amassing only 16 points from 36 matches.

But under new co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, the Balmoor outfit have taken 10 points from their opening six matches as they bid to win promotion from League Two.

With six of those 10 points coming on the road, where his side managed just three draws last season, Ritchie is confident his club can look to the future with confidence again.

He said: “It’s a big difference from last year where we didn’t win a game away from home last season.

“To have a couple of wins on the road already is a big step in the right direction for us.

“We believe in ourselves. We know we can score in this team and you can see the quality through the squad.

“In terms of the start we’ve made to the league, it has been quite positive.

We had thee blip of losing two games in a row, but we bounced back last week against Bonnyrigg Rose.

“It was a tricky game and we were delighted to get the three points.

“It was massive for us and now we’ve got that first three points at home we hope we can use it as a platform to kick on.”

Peterhead braced for competitive title race in League Two

The Blue Toon go in search of more points on the road on Saturday when they travel to face a Dumbarton side who lost 2-0 at Elgin City last weekend.

Ritchie said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s been a while since I’ve played down there and I’m sure they will be looking to bounce back after their disappointment last week.

“I’m expecting a tough game, but we’re confident.”

With just one point separating the top five in the division, the stage is set for a hugely competitive title race – but Ritchie believes the same could be said for all four SPFL leagues this season.

The former Inverurie Locos midfielder knows consecutive victories are going to be the difference between the contenders and the eventual champions.

He said: “It is going to be a close league. I actually think all the leagues are going to be close this season and you need to be at it every week if you want to do well.

“The biggest thing to win a title is consistency. If you are winning three or four games in a row, then the gap between the teams will start to appear.

“But it’s easier said than done and I’m sure the other teams in the league will be saying the same thing.

“It’s a long season and it’s going to be really competitive.”

Hamish Ritchie’s recovery from knee injury still a work in progress

Ritchie continued his recovery from a serious knee injury by coming off the bench to score his side’s first home league goal last week in the 2-1 win which ended Bonnyrigg’s unbeaten start to League Two.

The midfielder is still working his way back to full fitness from the injury he suffered in July last year, and said: “Some days are better than others in terms of how it feels.

“It’s only just been a year now since the operation happened and we’re still relatively early in the rehab process.

“It’s why you work so hard during the year out just to get back playing, and I’m happy to be back in the team.

“Getting a goal last week helped as well – and it was with the left foot with the bad knee.

“It was nice to score, but it means more knowing it was in a game we won thanks to the late penalty.”