Hamish Ritchie believes the future is bright for Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Hamish Ritchie believes the future is bright for Peterhead

The Blue Toon are looking to build momentum in the League Two title race.

By Paul Third
Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie insists he can already see the green shoots of recovery at the club this season.

The Blue Toon were relegated from League One in the last campaign after amassing only 16 points from 36 matches.

But under new co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, the Balmoor outfit have taken 10 points from their opening six matches as they bid to win promotion from League Two.

With six of those 10 points coming on the road, where his side managed just three draws last season, Ritchie is confident his club can look to the future with confidence again.

He said: “It’s a big difference from last year where we didn’t win a game away from home last season.

“To have a couple of wins on the road already is a big step in the right direction for us.

“We believe in ourselves. We know we can score in this team and you can see the quality through the squad.

“In terms of the start we’ve made to the league, it has been quite positive.

We had thee blip of losing two games in a row, but we bounced back last week against Bonnyrigg Rose.

“It was a tricky game and we were delighted to get the three points.

“It was massive for us and now we’ve got that first three points at home we hope we can use it as a platform to kick on.”

Peterhead braced for competitive title race in League Two

The Blue Toon go in search of more points on the road on Saturday when they travel to face a Dumbarton side who lost 2-0 at Elgin City last weekend.

Ritchie said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s been a while since I’ve played down there and I’m sure they will be looking to bounce back after their disappointment last week.

“I’m expecting a tough game, but we’re confident.”

With just one point separating the top five in the division, the stage is set for a hugely competitive title race – but Ritchie believes the same could be said for all four SPFL leagues this season.

The former Inverurie Locos midfielder knows consecutive victories are going to be the difference between the contenders and the eventual champions.

He said:  “It is going to be a close league. I actually think all the leagues are going to be close this season and you need to be at it every week if you want to do well.

“The biggest thing to win a title is consistency. If you are winning three or four games in a row, then the gap between the teams will start to appear.

“But it’s easier said than done and I’m sure the other teams in the league will be saying the same thing.

“It’s a long season and it’s going to be really competitive.”

Hamish Ritchie’s recovery from knee injury still a work in progress

Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Bonnyrigg Rose.
Peterhead’s Hamish Ritchie, second from left, celebrates his goal against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Duncan Brown.

Ritchie continued his recovery from a serious knee injury by coming off the bench to score his side’s first home league goal last week in the 2-1 win which ended Bonnyrigg’s unbeaten start to League Two.

The midfielder is still working his way back to full fitness from the injury he suffered in July last year, and said: “Some days are better than others in terms of how it feels.

“It’s only just been a year now since the operation happened and we’re still relatively early in the rehab process.

“It’s why you work so hard during the year out just to get back playing, and I’m happy to be back in the team.

“Getting a goal last week helped as well – and it was with the left foot with the bad knee.

“It was nice to score, but it means more knowing it was in a game we won thanks to the late penalty.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie. Image: Duncan Brown
Jason Brown hails 'massive' victory after Peterhead end Bonnyrigg Rose's unbeaten start
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister watches on as Kieran Shanks gets away from Annan's Benjamin Lussint
Peterhead: Jordon Brown pleased with signs of a successful Rory McAllister and Kieran Shanks…
Joe McKee in action for Peterhead in a League Two match against Stranraer.
Joe McKee keen to use experience at higher level to help Peterhead achieve aims…
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt at Tannadice.
Peterhead to face Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round
Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown thrilled with strong showing at Annan
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan in action in a League Two match.
Ryan Strachan urges Peterhead to win 'ugly' if needed to avoid three successive defeats
Danny Strachan, right, in action for Peterhead in a League Two match against Stranraer.
Danny Strachan wants to experience success with hometown club Peterhead
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown dishes out instructions from the touchline
Stranraer 2-1 Peterhead: Blue Toon sit sixth in League Two following defeat
Rory McAllister in action for Peterhead during his previous spell in 2018.
Club legend Rory McAllister plans to end career at Peterhead after making return on…
Peterhead winger Robert Ward battles with East Fife's Sean Docherty on the opening day of the League Two season.
Robert Ward relishing League Two challenge with Peterhead after Highland League experiences

Conversation