Huge cruise ship makes impressive sight in Lerwick harbour

Norwegian Getaway visisted Shetland over the weekend and is now on her way to Iceland.

By Keith Findlay
The Norwegian Getaway in Lerwick.
The Norwegian Getaway arriving in Lerwick. Image: Lerwick Port Authority

Lerwick welcomed its largest cruise ship of the year at the weekend.

Norwegian Getaway, operated by Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line, is on a 16-day voyage around northern Europe.

She was making her maiden visit to Shetland.

The 1,068ft, 18-deck vessel, weighing in at around 145,655 gross tons, was an impressive site anchored in Lerwick’s inner harbour.

Norwegian Getaway was once the world’s ninth largest cruise ship

At the time of her christening, in 2014, she was the world’s ninth-largest cruise ship.

She is carrying 3,855 passengers, mainly Americans and Canadians, on her latest voyage.

Those choosing to go ashore in Lerwick were ferried to Victoria Pier, where they were welcomed by an enthusiastic meet-and-greet team armed with information on Shetland’s many attractions.

In recognition of the vessel’s first time in the port, passengers were also greeted by members of Lerwick’s Jarl squad.

The majestic Norwegian Getaway.
The majestic Norwegian Getaway. Image: Shutterstock

Shetland’s main port has been visited by a total of 132 cruise ships this year – its busiest season yet.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise amd marketing manager Melanie Henderson said: Norwegian Getaway is another demonstration of the harbour’s capacity to accommodate larger vessels, as well as the more regular traffic of smaller expedition and medium-sized ships which account for most of our programme.

“It is pleasing that she is the 18th maiden call this year, the most we have yet had in a single season and highlighting that Shetland continues to attract first-time visits, as well as new operators and repeat business.”

Norwegian Getaway.
Miami is home to the giant cruise ship. Image: Shutterstock

Norwegian Getaway is normally based in Miami, Florida. Cheerleaders of the city’s pro-football team, the Miami Dolphins, are her official “godmothers”.

Her amenities include a restaurant by celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian, its magic-focused Illusionarium, a water park and Grammy Awards-themed entertainment venue.

She is currently on a round trip from Southampton and her next destination is Reykjavik, Iceland.

The record for the largest cruise vessel ever to visit Lerwick is held by MSC Meraviglia. Tipping the scales at around 167,600 gross tons, she called in 2018.

