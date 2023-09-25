Aberdeen man caught with nearly £60,000 cannabis in bedroom cupboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man caught with nearly £60,000 cannabis in bedroom cupboard

Clark Fraser, from Northfield, turned to selling weed after running up a large drug debt.

By David McPhee
Clark Fraser admitted being concerned in the supply of nearly £60,000 of cannabis. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Clark Fraser admitted being concerned in the supply of nearly £60,000 of cannabis. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

A man who was mired in drug debt has avoided being sent to prison after police found nearly £60,000 of cannabis in his bedroom cupboard.

Clark Fraser appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of more than four kilos of the Class B drug.

It was stated that when police raided the 31-year-old’s home he told them he had “two and a bit boxes of smoke” within his bedroom.

His solicitor told the court that Fraser had got himself into drug debt and had turned to selling a large quantity of cannabis to dig himself out of the situation.

Accused freely admitted he was selling drugs

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that police arrived at Fraser’s home at around 7.30pm on March 14 this year to execute a search warrant.

When Fraser answered the door they cautioned and detained him while carrying out a search of his home.

Whilst he was under caution, Fraser told the officers that he had “two and a bit boxes of smoke in his bedroom cupboard”.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered a number of vacuum bags, a JD Sports bag and plastic containers and glass jars containing cannabis, alongside three packages containing a green herbal substance.

Two sets of digital scales, black nitrile gloves, a vacuum sealer and various self-seal and black bin liners were also found.

Fraser was then arrested by police and interviewed where he “freely admitted” he had been selling cannabis for around six months.

The total weight of the cannabis recovered was 4,621 grams and it had a potential street value of £59,290.

Appearing in the dock, Fraser pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

‘This is a very serious offence’

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client had “accepted full responsibility for his crime and has expressed remorse”.

“This is his first conviction for a drug offence and he has never been to prison before,” Mr Sutherland said.

He stated that Fraser had initially started smoking the drug in order to benefit his mental health, but added that there were “many people who used cannabis for many reasons who don’t go on to sell the drug”.

“Mr Fraser had run up a drug debt and had taken to selling drugs to pay that off,” Mr Sutherland said.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Fraser that he took account of the “serious nature of this offence”.

“Cannabis is a Class B drug and there is no avoiding that this is a very serious offence,” he said.

“You were also selling the drug for six months or so.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Fraser, of Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Leonard Baxter of Aberdeen has died aged 96.
Lenny Baxter, whose Footdee home was bombed by Luftwaffe, dies aged 96
Offshore workers arrive back in Aberdeen after a spell offshore.
North Sea workers still getting bigger despite cutting down on chips
The car, the Aberdeen car thief was found in the back of
Aberdeen car thief found sleeping in back of £45,000 Mercedes with cocaine and hammer
The Flying Scotsman steam engine at Aberdeen Railway Station in July 2023
The Flying Scotsman to return to Aberdeen for special centenary event next month
People in coastal area have been told to expect high waves.
Yellow weather warning for wind across Moray, Aberdeenshire and Highlands
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'She thought she was going to die': Man punched and throttled new girlfriend in…
Orkney-born composer Erland Cooper took to the Music Hall stage on Saturday night. Image: Rebecca Marr
Review: Orkney composer Erland Cooper at the Music Hall
Plans have been lodged to boost Meldrum House Hotel with an added extension.
Meldrum House Hotel extension to lure more foodies while row rages over Ballater AirBnB
Archaeologists working in the area in 2014.
Exclusive: Big milestone for major hydrogen plant near Kintore
David and Megan Robb with son Finlay at the Port of Aberdeen's South Harbour open day.
Port of Aberdeen South Harbour flooded with 'smiley families' for open day