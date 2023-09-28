Elgin business owners furious over multi-storey car park closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin business owners furious over multi-storey car park closure

Businesses are worried of the impact the closure will have during a busy Christmas shopping period with less spaces available for customers and staff.

By Alex Banks
Batchen Lane Car Park in Elgin.
Batchen Lane Car Park in Elgin.

Business owners in Elgin have expressed concerns over the temporary closure of a town centre car park in the vital Christmas shopping period.

Moray Council will close Batchen Lane multi-storey car park from October 16 until November 12 due to waterproofing works.

Local business owners believe it will have a “detrimental effect” on them due to limited spaces elsewhere.

It comes after a decision to increase all-day parking charges in the town from £1 to £2 was voted in, overturning an earlier rejection.

Lack of parking will drive away customers, say business owners

Laura Scott, owner of The Ditsy Teacup, said was in no doubt the closure will have a “detrimental effect” on her business.

She added: “We are just starting to ramp up into a busier time for preparation for the Christmas period.

“All of the surrounding car parks will be filled by people who work in the town centre. Where do customers park?”

Richard Cumming, who owns Sirology, is worried the decision will impact staff and customers.

Laura Scott, owner of Ditsy Teacup in Elgin. Image: Michael Traill

He said: “It’s going to be a huge hassle for those who usually park there. People are going to be left parking further away from shops.

“Closing one of the cheaper car parks at such a busy time seems like the council is cashing in. It’s a baffling decision.”

Pencil Me In owner Sarah Holmes is concerned it will impact her and her staff accessing their workplace.

Ms Holmes added: “Myself and two members of staff use Batchen Lane parking.

“We all arrive after the school and nursery drop-offs, so finding a space elsewhere for the day will be really difficult.

“I’m worried we won’t find anything within walking distance. This doesn’t seem to have been considered.”

Rising car park costs

Earlier this month the council’s economic development committee agreed not to raise the £1 daily fee at low turnover parking areas, including Lossie Green and Lossie Wynd.

But at a full council meeting yesterday members voted by 15 to seven to double the charge to £2.

Ms Holmes is sure the rising costs will cause more problems.

She added: “The 100% increase is, in my eyes, ridiculous. It’s hurting those who work in the town centre – as their parking costs just doubled.

“People will end up parking in residential areas or on the street which in turn will ramp up complaints locally.”

Has the council got Batchen Lane car park closure timing wrong?

Mr Cumming believes the work could be done at a quieter time in the year so businesses would not be impacted as much.

He added: “I don’t see why it can’t be done in January. It’s the same financial year and would have less of an impact on the community.

“People use the car park every day and it’s going to mean the build-up to Christmas is really disrupted.”

Richard Cumming says the council should consider the car park closure at a quieter time.

Ms Holmes also said things could have been done differently to prevent too much disruption.

She explained: “Arranging work for any time in the first quarter, when trade is a lot quieter, would have been more thought out.

“Providing more provision for all-day parking at £1 should also come hand-in-hand – like the council car park at its HQ.”

A Moray Council spokesperson said :“The car park is scheduled to be closed from October 16 for four weeks.

“The work being undertaken is waterproofing, and expansion joint and surface water drainage replacement.

“These works are important to maintain the car park facility, and the type of work being carried out means they need to be done in more clement weather before winter conditions begin.

“We’re pleased that the works have already commenced and will be concluded as soon as possible.

“Monthly permit holders have been kept informed of this closure, and permit holders who park in this car park can park in Hall Place car park (across from the multi-storey car park) for the duration of the closure.”

Conversation