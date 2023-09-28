Elgin business owners furious over multi-storey car park closure

Business owners in Elgin have expressed concerns over the temporary closure of a town centre car park in the vital Christmas shopping period.

Moray Council will close Batchen Lane multi-storey car park from October 16 until November 12 due to waterproofing works.

Local business owners believe it will have a “detrimental effect” on them due to limited spaces elsewhere.

It comes after a decision to increase all-day parking charges in the town from £1 to £2 was voted in, overturning an earlier rejection.

Lack of parking will drive away customers, say business owners

Laura Scott, owner of The Ditsy Teacup, said was in no doubt the closure will have a “detrimental effect” on her business.

She added: “We are just starting to ramp up into a busier time for preparation for the Christmas period.

“All of the surrounding car parks will be filled by people who work in the town centre. Where do customers park?”

Richard Cumming, who owns Sirology, is worried the decision will impact staff and customers.

He said: “It’s going to be a huge hassle for those who usually park there. People are going to be left parking further away from shops.

“Closing one of the cheaper car parks at such a busy time seems like the council is cashing in. It’s a baffling decision.”

Pencil Me In owner Sarah Holmes is concerned it will impact her and her staff accessing their workplace.

Ms Holmes added: “Myself and two members of staff use Batchen Lane parking.

“We all arrive after the school and nursery drop-offs, so finding a space elsewhere for the day will be really difficult.

“I’m worried we won’t find anything within walking distance. This doesn’t seem to have been considered.”

Rising car park costs

Earlier this month the council’s economic development committee agreed not to raise the £1 daily fee at low turnover parking areas, including Lossie Green and Lossie Wynd.

But at a full council meeting yesterday members voted by 15 to seven to double the charge to £2.

Ms Holmes is sure the rising costs will cause more problems.

She added: “The 100% increase is, in my eyes, ridiculous. It’s hurting those who work in the town centre – as their parking costs just doubled.

“People will end up parking in residential areas or on the street which in turn will ramp up complaints locally.”

Has the council got Batchen Lane car park closure timing wrong?

Mr Cumming believes the work could be done at a quieter time in the year so businesses would not be impacted as much.

He added: “I don’t see why it can’t be done in January. It’s the same financial year and would have less of an impact on the community.

“People use the car park every day and it’s going to mean the build-up to Christmas is really disrupted.”

Ms Holmes also said things could have been done differently to prevent too much disruption.

She explained: “Arranging work for any time in the first quarter, when trade is a lot quieter, would have been more thought out.

“Providing more provision for all-day parking at £1 should also come hand-in-hand – like the council car park at its HQ.”

A Moray Council spokesperson said :“The car park is scheduled to be closed from October 16 for four weeks.

“The work being undertaken is waterproofing, and expansion joint and surface water drainage replacement.

“These works are important to maintain the car park facility, and the type of work being carried out means they need to be done in more clement weather before winter conditions begin.

“We’re pleased that the works have already commenced and will be concluded as soon as possible.

“Monthly permit holders have been kept informed of this closure, and permit holders who park in this car park can park in Hall Place car park (across from the multi-storey car park) for the duration of the closure.”