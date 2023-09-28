Drug consumption room may not work in Aberdeen, says leading support service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug consumption room may not work in Aberdeen, says leading support service

Fraser Hoggan of Alcohol and Drug Action says that each city has specific needs after it was announced a drug consumption room will open in Glasgow.

By Louise Glen
A picture of someone injecting into an arm and a headshot of Fraser Hoggan, the chief exec of Alcohol & Drugs Action
Fraser Hoggan, head of Aberdeen's Alcohol & Drugs Action, has a few things to say about drug consumption rooms. Image: Shutterstock/Alcohol & Drugs Action

Drug consumption rooms may not be the best way to help addicts in Aberdeen, according to a leading drug and alcohol support service.

Fraser Hogan, chief executive of city-based Alcohol and Drug Action, said while the controversial plans have been approved in Glasgow, each city has specific needs.

A drug consumption room in the east end of Scotland’s biggest city was approved yesterday.

The facilities give drug users a safe environment where staff can offer support to help them quit.

Yesterday’s announcement came despite Scotland’s Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC saying “it was not in the public interest” to pursue drug users for use in such facilities.

Drug consumption rooms are not planned for Aberdeen

Drug-related deaths in the Granite City have fallen to their lowest level since 2014.

Fraser Hoggan from Aberdeen Alcohol and Drug Action said he would be watching what happens in Glasgow.

On BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday morning, he said: “There are very specific issues in Glasgow that they need to tackle they are not the same as they are in other cities in Scotland or towns for that matter.

“So we need to watch and see.

“There may be lessons that we can learn and adaptations that we can look at certainly.

“But we need to get a sense of how it will work first and get a sense quickly thereafter if that is what we need to do.”

Will we get drug consumption rooms in Aberdeen and Inverness?

An Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) spokesman said: “Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership is monitoring the latest legal guidance and notes the potential developments in Glasgow regarding the scheme there.

‘No current proposals’

“ACHSCP has no current proposals for an overdose prevention centre in the city.

“We recognise these facilities are an important public health measure that could potentially save lives and will be looking at the outcomes of the Glasgow pilot scheme to inform any such development locally.

“We would look to adapt any learning from the pilot to meet the needs of people in Aberdeen.

“Any such proposal would be subject to debate by the city’s Integration Joint Board.”

