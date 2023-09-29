Owner of fashion boutique Dizzy’s tells of Union Street struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Owner of fashion boutique Dizzy’s tells of Union Street struggles

The boutique owner said opening in Union Street has been a "nightmare" with a lack of footfall.

By Kelly Wilson
Lynne McIntyre opened her shop in Union Street six months ago but has been unhappy at the lack of footfall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lynne McIntyre opened her shop in Union Street six months ago but has been unhappy at the lack of footfall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s been six months since Lynne McIntyre opened the doors to her new clothing and sweetie shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The independent retailer, who has run her own shops since 2008, had high hopes for Dizzy’s which spans over six floors at 85 Union Street.

However, a lack of customers has left Lynne debating at times whether she should stick with the Granite Mile as a location.

She said: “It’s been a bit of a nightmare. I would honestly say I am disappointed with the footfall. It’s been so sluggish.

“When I got the opportunity to come in to Union Street I thought it would be the bees’ knees but it’s actually the opposite.

“You might be paying the premium prices for Union Street but it’s not worked out like that.”

Owner debating whether to stay on Union Street

When Lynne first opened Dizzy’s she took on two members of staff but has since had to make one redundant and the other is currently getting zero hours of work.

Lynne brought Dizzy’s to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The fashion-lover, originally from Peterhead, has just finished refurbishing the basement of the store so it can be home to all the prom dresses, evening dresses, and bridal wear she stocks.

She said: “When I first came in I was busy with prom dresses which helped with my walk-in customers.

“But when the season finished I knew I had to get rid of staff to survive. I’m just not getting the people through the door.

“I keep debating whether it’s even worthwhile staying on Union Street. I don’t need to be here for my prom dress business.”

Dizzy’s trying to revitalise Union Street

Lynne wanted to move to Union Street to help try to revitalise the retail sector and give a welcome boost for the Our Union Street group.

Our Union Street was set up in March to breathe new life into Union Street and has since gathered more than 10,000 ideas from the public.

Described as a “community-led” initiative it is being captained by leading entrepreneur Bob Keiller.

Lynne said: “The reason why Union Street isn’t working is because there’s not a cluster of clothes shops.

“I do love to open another clothes shop across the street so we start getting more choice for people.

Some of Lynne’s clothing and sweets for sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“That’s why people are going to Union Square for a mix of everything.

“20 years ago Union Street would’ve been the best place to go for a clothes shop.

“Now it’s not. There’s a lot of things against it and it’s hard to try and survive as an independent business.

“I’m getting people coming in from the cruise ships and Shetland and but Aberdeen people are just not coming in.

“Even though I’ve been on the go for 18 years it’s the fact I’m a new business on Union Street and it’s going to take people a while to realise that I’m here.

“I’m determined. I’m not a quitter and won’t give up.”

Lynne is holding an open day on Saturday from 12-4pm for people to view all her dresses in the basement floor.

