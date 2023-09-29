Owner of fashion boutique Dizzy’s tells of Union Street struggles

It’s been six months since Lynne McIntyre opened the doors to her new clothing and sweetie shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The independent retailer, who has run her own shops since 2008, had high hopes for Dizzy’s which spans over six floors at 85 Union Street.

However, a lack of customers has left Lynne debating at times whether she should stick with the Granite Mile as a location.

She said: “It’s been a bit of a nightmare. I would honestly say I am disappointed with the footfall. It’s been so sluggish.

“When I got the opportunity to come in to Union Street I thought it would be the bees’ knees but it’s actually the opposite.

“You might be paying the premium prices for Union Street but it’s not worked out like that.”

Owner debating whether to stay on Union Street

When Lynne first opened Dizzy’s she took on two members of staff but has since had to make one redundant and the other is currently getting zero hours of work.

The fashion-lover, originally from Peterhead, has just finished refurbishing the basement of the store so it can be home to all the prom dresses, evening dresses, and bridal wear she stocks.

She said: “When I first came in I was busy with prom dresses which helped with my walk-in customers.

“But when the season finished I knew I had to get rid of staff to survive. I’m just not getting the people through the door.

“I keep debating whether it’s even worthwhile staying on Union Street. I don’t need to be here for my prom dress business.”

Dizzy’s trying to revitalise Union Street

Lynne wanted to move to Union Street to help try to revitalise the retail sector and give a welcome boost for the Our Union Street group.

Our Union Street was set up in March to breathe new life into Union Street and has since gathered more than 10,000 ideas from the public.

Described as a “community-led” initiative it is being captained by leading entrepreneur Bob Keiller.

Lynne said: “The reason why Union Street isn’t working is because there’s not a cluster of clothes shops.

“I do love to open another clothes shop across the street so we start getting more choice for people.

“That’s why people are going to Union Square for a mix of everything.

“20 years ago Union Street would’ve been the best place to go for a clothes shop.

“Now it’s not. There’s a lot of things against it and it’s hard to try and survive as an independent business.

“I’m getting people coming in from the cruise ships and Shetland and but Aberdeen people are just not coming in.

“Even though I’ve been on the go for 18 years it’s the fact I’m a new business on Union Street and it’s going to take people a while to realise that I’m here.

“I’m determined. I’m not a quitter and won’t give up.”

Lynne is holding an open day on Saturday from 12-4pm for people to view all her dresses in the basement floor.