Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street

An independent retailer has brought life back into a long-term empty shop unit on Union Street with her ambitious plans for her clothes shop.

Lynne McIntyre opened the doors to her new clothing and sweet shop called Dizzy’s at 85 Union Street on Saturday.

Ms McIntyre has operated her own shops since 2008, but most recently she ran a ballgown and evening dress store on Holburn Street and a sweet shop on George Street.

However, her true passion lies in fashion, and with ambitious plans, Ms McIntyre decided to move her two businesses into the empty unit nestled between Lush and Attic.

She has transformed the former Ecco store – which has lain empty since the chain shut up shop in the Granite City last year – into her own “mini department store”.

Boasting six floors, the building was perfect for Ms McIntrye to display her offering of standard and plus-size clothing as well as her customer’s much-loved sweets.

‘I’m not a quitter’

While two of the floors are full of clothing and the sweet corner, she is hoping to start renting rooms to other independent businesses, such as nail bars and beauticians.

The fashion-lover, originally from Peterhead, is also in the middle of refurbishing the basement of the store so it can be home to all the prom dresses, evening dresses, and bridal wear she stocks.

“I’ve been trying to do this for 13 years, on and off,” she explained. “I’ve never ever given up on the dresses because I think there is a market for them.

“I’m just determined it will work. I’m not a quitter and I know it will work.

“There’s no Debenhams, there’s no Wallis, there’s no nothing. This is the perfect opportunity to open a business for women in all different aspects of clothing.”

‘Location, location, location’

Despite owning stores in other areas of Aberdeen, Ms McIntyre realised location is key and hopes Dizzy’s will be kept busy in the new premises.

She had always planned to bring her two businesses together and the Granite Mile property was a chance to “get a foot in the door”.

The council owns the building as part of the Aberdeen Market plans and has leased the property to Ms McIntyre for the next three years.

She has praised Aberdeen City Council for the deal on the rent, which has given her the opportunity to explore her ambitious plans.

The retailer finished: “I realised it was location, location, location – and I just happened to come across the fact that the council owned this one and they were giving a really good deal on the rent.

“Don’t get me wrong, going into Union Street is an expensive leap, but at the same time – everybody blames the council for everything, but they’ve given me the shop for a really good deal.

“It’s affordable and I’m so impressed with the shop as well.”

A welcome boost to Union Street

Bob Keiller, who is leading the Our Union Street campaign, welcomed the newest addition to the Granite Mile and praised Aberdeen City Council for its part.

He said: “I think it’s a step forward, it’s a great thing to see happening and I commend the city council for creating the right commercial terms to allow that to happen as they did with Attic as well.

“They’re doing their best to make sure anything they own they attract people in.”

Mr Keiller says the new shop is encouraging to see, as well as the announcement that an Indian street food firm plans to open up on Union Street.

But, the energy stalwart warned it will still take a long time to fill all the empty units again.

He finished: “It’s going to be a long process to encourage people back into the units, and there will be a different story for everyone and therefore there’s no simple solution that’s suddenly going to have people flooding back.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work, and a lot of thinking, and a lot of effort by a lot of people to make a difference.”