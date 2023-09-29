Salmon farming stalwart Gilpin Bradley announces retirement

Scottish fish farming veteran Gilpin Bradley is retiring after 33 years as maanging director of Wester Ross Salmon (WRS), it was announced today.

It comes just over a year after he sold Wester Ross Fisheries (WRF), based in Ardmair, near Ullapool, and trading as WRS, to fish farming giant Mowi for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Bradley said he would “remain available” to Mowi and the team at Wester Ross following his retirement.

Leading industry figure

The 58-year-old is a former chairman of industry body Salmon Scotland, or Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation as it was called then.

He said: “I am very pleased to have been part of Scottish salmon farming – one of the greatest private sector economic success stories in the Highlands and Islands in the last 50 years.

An ‘enviable’ brand

“Wester Ross has survived many challenging cycles by having a strong commitment from my dedicated team, some of whom are now third generation.

“Our focus on all natural artisan farming practices has created an enviable brand, and our unique approach is greatly appreciated by our long-standing loyal customers.”

Mr Gilpin continued to lead Wester Ross and became business development director for the new owner’s Scottish business following its sale to Mowi.

The former Robert Gordon University student – he graduated in business/commerce in 1986 – was named ambassador of the year at the 2022 Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards.

It was an honour he’d previously won in 2013.

Meanwhile, Wester Ross Salmon Education Trust was founded by Mr Bradley to help pupils at Ullapool High School pursue their own rewarding careers in aquaculture, environmental studies, or Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects.

His father, Robin Bradley, co-founded WRF in 1977.

In 2006, Gilpin Bradley teamed up with Colin Milne, Hugh Richards and David Robinson – all directors of the business at the time – to acquire the firm.

Mowi Scotland chief operating officer Ben Hadfield said: “Gilpin is such a respected and admired leader, with many farmers having learned their trade from him directly.

“His experience spans every part of the business’ value chain and is a key reason for the growth and success of the Wester Ross Salmon brand.

“He is a charming artisan, which is supported by the grit, resilience and know-how needed to meet all the challenges of farming salmon in Wester Ross for over three decades.”

Mr Gilpin expects to spend time focusing on “health challenges”, supporting his two teenage daughters and “finally achieving a sensible work-life balance”.