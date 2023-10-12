Flexible workspace provider to open a ‘top class’ centre in Westhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flexible workspace provider to open a ‘top class’ centre in Westhill

It will become the third location in the north-east as hybrid working "becomes a reality for more workers".

By Kelly Wilson
IWG is to open a flexible workspace centre within One Westpoint in Westhill Business Park
IWG is to open a flexible workspace centre within One Westpoint in Westhill Business Park. Image: Savills

The world’s largest provider of flexible workspace is to open a site in Westhill as demand for hybrid working grows.

IWG will open the workspace, under its Regus brand, at One Westpoint within Westhill Business Park.

The 21,629 sq ft site, on Peregrine Road, will be complete with private offices and meeting rooms.

It will be IWG’s third location in the area, which already boasts one Regus at ABZ Business Park and one Spaces branded centre in Marischal Square.

The site is expected to open before the end of this year.

Hybrid working a reality for more people

IWG said the opening is “part of the drive to provide top class facilities in a wide variety of locations as hybrid working becomes a reality for more workers”.

With companies of all sizes adopting hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.

Mark Dixon,  IWG founder and chief executive, said: “We are establishing a stronger and more diversified footprint in and around Aberdeen with this latest opening.

“This new location in Aberdeen is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal.

Example of a Regus office interior
Example of a Regus office interior. Image: MHP Group

“We are very pleased to work in partnership to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to the newly refurbished building.”

“Our opening in Westhill, Aberdeen comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment.

“Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

One Westpoint was completed in 2007 by local developer, Knight Property Group.

IWG is the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace – featuring more than 3,500 locations in more than 120 countries.

It plans to add 1,000 new locations globally over the next year.

