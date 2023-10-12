Flexible workspace provider to open a ‘top class’ centre in Westhill

The world’s largest provider of flexible workspace is to open a site in Westhill as demand for hybrid working grows.

IWG will open the workspace, under its Regus brand, at One Westpoint within Westhill Business Park.

The 21,629 sq ft site, on Peregrine Road, will be complete with private offices and meeting rooms.

It will be IWG’s third location in the area, which already boasts one Regus at ABZ Business Park and one Spaces branded centre in Marischal Square.

The site is expected to open before the end of this year.

Hybrid working a reality for more people

IWG said the opening is “part of the drive to provide top class facilities in a wide variety of locations as hybrid working becomes a reality for more workers”.

With companies of all sizes adopting hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.

Mark Dixon, IWG founder and chief executive, said: “We are establishing a stronger and more diversified footprint in and around Aberdeen with this latest opening.

“This new location in Aberdeen is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal.

“We are very pleased to work in partnership to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to the newly refurbished building.”

“Our opening in Westhill, Aberdeen comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment.

“Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

One Westpoint was completed in 2007 by local developer, Knight Property Group.

IWG is the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace – featuring more than 3,500 locations in more than 120 countries.

It plans to add 1,000 new locations globally over the next year.