Elgin firm’s online tech courses have something for everyone

The founder of the firm, which is celebrating its eighth birthday, said the low-cost training is an opportunity for people to "learn more for less".

By Alex Banks
Business development manager Matt Cassells, business support manager Brandon Grant and CEO and founder Lee Midlane. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
An Elgin business will begin to deliver its own online learning and safety courses.

IT Central will initially launch eight online courses and workshops on digital basics.

The training, provided under the trading name of Bridgeworks Training, is part of an ambition to teach new skills to anyone.

The Harrow Inn Close firm said its courses, which it aims to begin before the end of the year, will be low-cost with prices ranging from free sessions to £47.

‘No limit’ to what IT Central lessons will offer

Chief executive officer and founder Lee Midlane said the training is an opportunity for people to “learn more for less”.

The initial launch of courses will include lessons on how to set up emails, a basic introduction to computers and also a child safety workshop.

Lee said: “We’re starting with eight courses which we will begin to launch in the next six to eight weeks.

“There’s no limit as to what we can teach as we build and also deliver every course ourselves.”

Lee said she is delighted with the Elgin firm’s progress and is keen to make sure the affordable courses are available to anyone who wants to take part.

She added: “The lessons will offer opportunities for everyone – from the basic introduction class, to a business courses on being camera confident.

“Our child safety workshop is for parents who are maybe finding it concerning how their children operate technology without facing dangers.”

The Elgin firm recently celebrated its eighth anniversary, with Lee noting it is one of just 2% of tech firms with a female senior manager.

She said: “That hasn’t helped us or held us back. All it has done is made us think and see things differently.”

