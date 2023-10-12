Aberdeen oil worker launches fitness firm for people who work offshore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen oil worker launches fitness firm for people who work offshore

The idea for the new business came from personal experiences working in the North Sea.

By Mathew Perry
Dan Simpson working out in the gym. Image: Dan Simpson
Dan Simpson working out in the gym. Image: Dan Simpson

New fitness company Offshore Fitness is aiming to help industry workers overcome the challenges they face staying active on the job.

It provides training programmes and nutrition advice specifically targeted at offshore workers.

Health and fitness challenges are a growing problem in the offshore industry, with the average weight of workers increasing from 75kg in 1975 to 99kg in 2023, according to data from TAC Healthcare.

As a result, industry leaders are having to address health and safety risks ranging from lifeboat capacity to helicopter safety procedures as well as upgrading medical equipment.

The training programmes put together by Offshore Fitness are designed to require minimal time and equipment so they can be easily followed both at home and offshore.

Offshore schedule impacts fitness routines

The idea for the business came from co-founder Dan Simpson’s experience after working offshore in the North Sea.

In the first few days back onshore, he found returning to the gym would often be a struggle.

Conversations with fellow co-founder and gym partner Shaun Gibbins would inevitably turn to the difficulties he had sticking to his training regime while working as an electrician and rope access technician offshore.

Without access to the same equipment and nutrition options, Dan, who works on the Catcher platform in the North Sea,  said he found it difficult to stick to his gym routine at work.

“I just found when it was a small gym (offshore), there’s not a lot of equipment and then I was always having to wrack my brains for ways I can change what I’m doing to fit around that,” he said.

Offshore Fitness founders Dan Simpson and Shaun Gibbins. Image: Dan Simpson

“Changing from a barbell to a dumbbell, if I can’t run then I’ve got to row or bike.

“Sometimes the gyms are so small that you can’t even get in. Sometimes I have to go to my room to do some exercises.”

The changes in available equipment, sleep schedules and food often made it difficult for Dan to stay motivated, particularly towards the end of a three-week stint.

Offshore fitness community leads to business idea

Looking for ways to keep himself motivated, Dan started to get his colleagues offshore to join him in the gym.

Adding a social element to his workout routine not only kept him more committed, Dan also found it had benefits for his mental health as well.

Over time, as more of his colleagues began to take an interest in joining in, Dan soon found himself being asked to put together training programmes.

Having spent 10 years running sports brand Icon Nutrition, Shaun said his fitness industry knowledge had complimented Dan’s energy sector experience as they developed Offshore Fitness.

Dan said the feedback so far had been overwhelmingly positive, with close to 100 people already signing up to the programme.

Gym facilities available offshore can vary widely. Picture shows the gym aboard the Edda Brint vessel.

“It’s early days but it’s been very positive, which is nice because obviously any time you do something new you open yourself up to criticism and failure,” he said.

“We know that a problem is there and, in our heads, we’ve got a solution for it, but to now be at the stage where we’re actually getting people coming in who we didn’t know beforehand is great.”

The pair have also started a free Offshore Fitness Facebook group to build a community for workers to share exercise and nutrition tips and discuss their experiences within the industry.

In the longer term, they hope to work with offshore operators to make fitness programmes available for staff across entire platforms to use.

Nutrition choices a challenge for offshore workers

In addition to the exercise plans, Dan said one of the main fitness challenges offshore was the food available.

“Food offshore is all dependent on the budget that’s given to the catering companies,” he said.

“If they’ve got a big budget, you get great food. You get more choice and it’s a lot easier.

“But when the budget is cut, which they tend to be quite a bit because of oil prices going up and down, you start to get fewer choices.”

While there are almost always healthier options available, Dan said resisting the chips after a 12-hour shift in gruelling conditions was often a challenge.

Missing family back home during longer stints offshore would also lead to comfort eating.

Offshore Fitness co-founder Dan Simpson works as an electrician and rope access technician offshore.

Alcohol restrictions on offshore platform often led to people to eating more.

“A lot of offshore workers drink a lot, and if they can’t drink a lot they’re going to eat,” Dan said.

“People need to realise it’s more about portion sizes.”

Conversation