What is the food like on a North Sea oil platform?

We show you some of the dishes conjured up by Sodexo's offshore catering teams.

By Andrew Dykes
Sodexo catering offshore.
New menu options include baked chicken, chicken burgers and thai curry. Image: Sodexo

Pay, travel and camaraderie may rank high on the list of “pros” for those mulling a career in the North Sea energy industry – but what about the food?

A revamped menu from catering giant Sodexo recognises the route to a happier workforce may well be through the stomach.

Sodexo’s new Savour range is supported by the company’s Kitchen Works division.

It takes into account current food trends and the profile of offshore workers, promising a mix of “global flavours” and “familiar favourites”.

Fuelling the fuel chain

According to Sodexo, the company has overhauled its hospitality and catering processes in pursuit of a “best-in-class experience” which allows crew to “refuel, recharge and regroup”.

One sample menu offers a range of fresh salads and coleslaws, as well as cheese and beans. This is followed by main courses such as baked cod with sweet potato puree, chorizo salsa and bacon, a Thai sweet potato and broccoli curry, or chicken and bacon burger.

Thai green curry.
Thai green curry. Image: Sodexo

Or how about baked chicken, with roasted vegetables and new herb potatoes in a cream sauce?

Those with any room left can enjoy lemon pie, strawberry jelly, raspberry mousse or fruit salad with yogurt.

Each dish is accompanied by information on calories and allergens.

A selection of salads.
A selection of salads. Image: Sodexo
Pudding options including lemon pie, strawberry jelly, raspberry mousse and fruit salad.
Pudding options including lemon pie, strawberry jelly, raspberry mousse and fruit salad. Image: Sodexo

Sodexo said the use of local suppliers continued to be a priority, with Scottish suppliers accounting for a wide range of produce used offshore.

New systems for offshore catering teams mean they now have access to more than 2,000 recipes.

This allows them to spend less time on administrative tasks, and more on preparation and delivery, Sodexo added.

Plant-based meals

In 2021 the company sparked controversy when it pledged to make one-third of its meals plant-based by 2025.

The plans formed a key pillar of its roadmap to net-zero and decarbonisation efforts, but drew a mixed reaction from offshore workers.

Recent menu updates retain a commitment to sustainability, aligning with other efforts such as a food waste management programme – WasteWatch – and the introduction of carbon-labelled menus using Eaternity, a service which helps calculate the carbon intensity of consumer meals.

Food served by Sodexo's Kitchen Works Co team.
Food served by Sodexo’s Kitchen Works Co team. Image: Sodexo

Ed Morrow, managing director, Sodexo Energy and Resources UK & Ireland, said: “We have always focused on delivering the highest standard for our offshore clients to provide outstanding service to their workforce, who operate in challenging environments. We have taken feedback from our existing customer base and used this to improve and enhance the services we deliver.

“The biggest change we have made is to focus on our new food offer – which brings an updated and more extensive range of meals, supported by new tools and systems allowing our teams to focus on creating outstanding food experiences.”

Baked cod with sweet potato puree, chorizo salsa and bacon.
Baked cod with sweet potato puree, chorizo salsa and bacon. Image: Sodexo

While the conditions on North Sea installations can vary, social media has allowed more people to see the realities of life offshore.

In December a TikTok video posted by user Kailem Donovan offered a glimpse of everyday life on on the Ninian South platform, garnering well in excess of a million views.

