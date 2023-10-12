Timmy Mallett visits the Western Isles in 200-mile cycle tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timmy Mallett visits the Western Isles in 200-mile cycle tour

Watch out islanders, the colourful children's TV presenter is cycling Barra to the Butt.

By Louise Glen
Timmy Mallett sets off on his 600-mile trip to Barra.
Timmy Mallett is making a 200-mile trip across the Western Isles. Image: Timmy Mallett.

TV presenter Timmy Mallett will pop up all over the Western Isles as he cycles 200 miles across the isles.

Timmy, best known for his work as a presenter of the Wide Awake Club with Michaela Strachan in the 1980s, is now making videos and painting watercolours as he takes in the beauty of the Hebrides.

He has already travelled 600 miles in total, it took him 22-and-a-half hours. He used five trains, one ferry and a “tiny bit” – one-and-a-half miles – by bike.

He thanked staff on the Caledonian Sleeper and Scotrail, who he said shared jokes with.

Timmy Mallett saddles up for 200-mile journey in the Western Isles

He even interviewed CalMac staff ahead of getting on the ferry.

It is not the first time Timmy has visited the west coast, last year he followed in the footsteps of his aunt – using her diary as a map.

Timmy Mallett's watercolour painting of the bay near Castlebay in Barra.
A watercolour of the bay in Barra by TV presenter Timmy Mallett. Image: Timmy Mallett.

This time he has taken the “longest trip” from the south of England to Barra by public transport.

He left the station nearest his home in the Home Counties at 8pm on Tuesday night travelling by train.

He said: “It is one of the longest journeys by public transport in the UK.

“I started out with my Giant UK Spokes Timmeee bike from my little GWR station in the home counties, and on Transport for London Elizabeth line.

“I then had a comfortable bed on an overnight Caledonian Sleeper to Glasgow.

“I then travelled the three-hour ScotRail journey to Oban and a spectacular five-hour Calmac ferry to the Western Isles arriving at Castlebay – Whisky Galore country, on the MV Isle of Barra at sundown, nearly 24 hours after leaving home.

He said he was travelling to cycle and paint the Hebridean Way, some 200 miles along the Atlantic coast.

He continued: “I will be visiting around 10 islands by causeways and ferries with stories and paintings to follow.”

In Oban, he spoke to Fiona a member of staff in the CalMac terminal in Oban. She told him Barra was one of the longest ferry journeys the ferry operator undertakes on a daily basis.

‘Is it a smooth crossing?’

He asked Fiona: “Tell me, is it always a smooth crossing?”.

She said: “It is a big boat so you should be ok.

“As long as the captain is ok, you’ll be fine.”

Fiona said CalMac were “really pleased” to have him on the MV Isle of Lewis for the trip.

Timmy Mallet in Oban CalMac office where he met CalMac officer Fiona.
Timmy Mallet in Oban CalMac office where he met CalMac officer Fiona. Image: Timmy Mallett.

Timmy has built up quite a following on social media, with 87,000 following him on Facebook.

In a video from Barra, he said: “The outer Hebrides the Western Isles it is exciting and I also have a little bit of trepidation.

He said he was quoting the patron saint of travel St Brendan saying:  “Take me out of my comfort zone and give me a little bit of curiosity and a sense of adventure.

“Wish me luck for my big adventure!”.

After his long journey to Barra, across The Minch from Oban, he painted a sunset.

It shows the sun dipping behind “scurrying” Hebridean clouds.

He said: “Everything changes constantly in the western wind.

‘They call it Castlebay because there is a bay with a castle in it’

“In the shelter of Castlebay, the Calmac ferry MV Isle of Lewis settles down for the night after a five-hour crossing of the 14ft swells in The Minch.”

Castlebay in Barra, looking down to Kisimul.
Castlebay in Barra, looking down to Kisimul. Image: Timmy Mallett.

In a Facebook from Barra, he joked: “They call it Castlebay because there is a bay with a castle in it.” He was, of course referring to Kisimul Castle.

In Castlebay he walked up the hill to visit The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea.

Inside he placed a “Martin name tag”, Timmy’s way of keeping the memory of his brother alive.

He also asked the church to say a prayer for his grandson Jack.

