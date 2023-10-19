Inverness gym’s uncertain future as council decision on bowling alley plans delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness gym’s uncertain future as council decision on bowling alley plans delayed

Nagina Ishaq speaks out on how the plans has impacted the gym and its members as they wait to hear a decision.

By Alex Banks
Nagina Ishaq
General manager Nagina Ishaq said the gym is back to its "normal routine". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Members of an Inverness gym will have to wait a little longer to find out its future after the council meeting was delayed.

Plans were submitted in July in hopes of making the Inverness Shopping Park property into a bowling alley and inflatable activity course.

Highland Council’s meeting over plans was expected to take place on October 6.

However, Everlast Gym general manager Nagina Ishaq said she has been told it will now take place on November 22.

The gym shares the premises with Sports Direct and has around 2,300 members.

In August, more than 40 Everlast gym members showed up to an event in support of the facilities at Inverness Shopping Park.

New plans create jobs controversy

Hercules Trust, which owns Inverness Shopping Park, says the plans would provide “inclusive, fun, affordable and sociable leisure”.

The ten-pin bowling centre would be expected to employ 40 people as well as 20 full time jobs for the inflatable activity centre.

Gym members show their support with banners
Gym members show their support with banners. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, the two existing businesses say they currently employ around 50 staff in total.

More than 200 objections have been lodged on the Highland Council planning permission.

Hercules Unit Trust said current tenants Sports Direct and Everlast Gym “wish to vacate the premises” in submitted plans.

Nagina said she has been assured the business does not plan to leave and is in talks over a new lease.

‘Encouraging’ response at Everlast Gym

Nagina was initially worried the plans would impact business at Everlast Gym with many questions left unanswered.

However, she said the uncertainties over its future hasn’t scared away its members.

Nagina said: “We were obviously worried the plans might scare people away.

“We’re so thankful for our members, who have not only stayed with us but supported and rallied together for our survival.

“At the moment it’s business as normal. I find it hard to believe that these protests took place a couple of months ago.

Members staged a protest at Everlast Gym earlier this year
Members staged a protest at Everlast Gym earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Everyone is carrying on with their classes and it’s changing back to the calm atmosphere.”

Nagina said she has had further reassurance from Everlast following its quarterly meeting.

She said: “The signals from above is still that we’re fine. We’ve never planned for anything else to be honest.

“Of course – it’s human nature to want to know more about what’s going on. That will come with time.”

