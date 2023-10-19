Inverness gym’s uncertain future as council decision on bowling alley plans delayed

Members of an Inverness gym will have to wait a little longer to find out its future after the council meeting was delayed.

Plans were submitted in July in hopes of making the Inverness Shopping Park property into a bowling alley and inflatable activity course.

Highland Council’s meeting over plans was expected to take place on October 6.

However, Everlast Gym general manager Nagina Ishaq said she has been told it will now take place on November 22.

The gym shares the premises with Sports Direct and has around 2,300 members.

In August, more than 40 Everlast gym members showed up to an event in support of the facilities at Inverness Shopping Park.

New plans create jobs controversy

Hercules Trust, which owns Inverness Shopping Park, says the plans would provide “inclusive, fun, affordable and sociable leisure”.

The ten-pin bowling centre would be expected to employ 40 people as well as 20 full time jobs for the inflatable activity centre.

However, the two existing businesses say they currently employ around 50 staff in total.

More than 200 objections have been lodged on the Highland Council planning permission.

Hercules Unit Trust said current tenants Sports Direct and Everlast Gym “wish to vacate the premises” in submitted plans.

Nagina said she has been assured the business does not plan to leave and is in talks over a new lease.

‘Encouraging’ response at Everlast Gym

Nagina was initially worried the plans would impact business at Everlast Gym with many questions left unanswered.

However, she said the uncertainties over its future hasn’t scared away its members.

Nagina said: “We were obviously worried the plans might scare people away.

“We’re so thankful for our members, who have not only stayed with us but supported and rallied together for our survival.

“At the moment it’s business as normal. I find it hard to believe that these protests took place a couple of months ago.

“Everyone is carrying on with their classes and it’s changing back to the calm atmosphere.”

Nagina said she has had further reassurance from Everlast following its quarterly meeting.

She said: “The signals from above is still that we’re fine. We’ve never planned for anything else to be honest.

“Of course – it’s human nature to want to know more about what’s going on. That will come with time.”