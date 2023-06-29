Vodka with your buttery? North-east bakers branch out into drink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vodka with your buttery? North-east bakers branch out into drink

Murdoch Allan is making 'premium' vodka but the boss can't touch it.

Paul and Katrina Allan at their bakery/vodka distillery in Hatton, Aberdeenshire. Image: Korero
By Keith Findlay

Family-owned north-east bakery chain Murdoch Allan has branched out into vodka-making.

Its new business offshoot, Still Spirited, is aimed at the luxury end of the drink market.

Murdoch Allan’s bakery in Hatton, Aberdeenshire, is best known for its legendary butteries and award-winning pies.

But a very different product is finding its way onto the retail market after some Covid lockdown diversification planning.

The idea for Still Spirited was born when Paul Allan, the bakery chain’s managing director, decided to try his hand at distilling, and successfully created a vodka and gin.

Potential supermarket supply deal

Batch-distilled at 40% ABV, the single malt vodka is made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients including malted wheat and water.

It is already stocked in some independent retailers and bars around the north-east.

Mr Allan and his wife, Katrina, are now in talks with a major supermarket about a potential supply deal.

“Lockdown was a time when people tried their hand at different things, Mr Allan said, adding: “For me it meant learning about the distilling process.

Mr Allan gets another batch of vodka under way. Image: Korero

“As a baker to trade, I used my knowledge and understanding on how to combine different ingredients to create the smoothest spirit possible, and I was delighted when I successfully perfected my own vodka and gin.

“Once we knew there would be a demand for the drink, we had larger distilling facilities built at our bakery headquarters in Hatton to enable us to make batches of Still Spirited.

Katrina has been in charge of the tasting process.”

Paul Allan, managing director, Murdoch Allan

“Ironically I don’t drink, so Katrina has been in charge of the tasting process. We are really pleased with the smoothness of the end result.”

Mrs Allan said: “Sustainability is key to our bakery produce and we have continued this ethos in the creation of Still Spirited, using the finest locally sourced ingredients, alongside a very clean distilling process.

“The end result is an extremely smooth product, with hints of vanilla and toffee, without the burning sensation you would normally associate with vodka.

‘Fantastic reviews’

According to Mr and Mrs Allan, Still Spirited has had “fantastic reviews” from those who have tried it.

Still Spirited vodka retails at £36 for a standard-sized 70cl bottle. The new business has its own website, stillspirited.co.uk

Still Spirited vodka
Murdoch Allan started in 1991, when Murdoch and Caroline Allan bought Reid’s bakery in Fraserburgh. The current MD, a third-generation craft baker, joined his parents’ business fresh from college in Aberdeen at the same time.

The firm then acquired Robb’s bakery in Strichen, famous for its oatcakes and butter biscuits. Product ranges increased as well as the supply of corner shops and independent supermarkets.

A Murdoch Allan Aberdeen buttery, or "rowie".
In 2002, with the long-established Simmers factory in Hatton due for closure by owners United Biscuits, a deal was struck for Murdoch Allan to take over the factory and maintain production in the village.  As a result, local jobs were safeguarded and turnover virtually doubled overnight.

Murdoch Allan now operate six retail outlets in the north-east offering fresh bakery goods and takeaway meals. It has shops in Hatton, Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Mintlaw and Turriff. The firm’s products are also sold through leading supermarkets.

