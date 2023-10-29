Welsh firm Empirisys scaling up with new office in Aberdeen

What do you get if you combine a senior leader in process safety with a data science prodigy?

Well, at Empirisys you get an organisation dedicated to creating intelligence that makes companies safer, more reliable and more competitive.

Founded by former Centrica chief engineer Gus Carroll and ex-Centrica data science director Peter Sueref, Empirisys works across a host of high-hazard industries, including construction, chemical processing and, increasingly, energy.

Meteoric rise

Since launching in 2020, the company has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Currently working with around 30 different organisations, including BP and Anasuria Operating Company, turnover is on target to reach £1.4 million by the end of this financial year.

The figure is projected to top the £2m mark by the end of 2024.

In keeping with the people-centred ethos of the company and its commitment to rapid growth, most of the profits to date have been re-invested in the business – on expanding the team, and investing in training and development.

Fostering a supportive, dynamic culture is an absolute priority for the leadership team.

Empirisys was named as one of the top 100 best places to work in the UK by the Sunday Times earlier this year.

The main pillars of the business are: data science and digital consultancy; building software products; and management and technical consultancy. Plans for continued growth across each of these divisions will see the firm add to its suite of software products in 2024, and continue to roll out its data-science, technical and leadership consultancy services.

Empirisys’ 28-strong team of data scientists, asset engineers and software developers is based in Cardiff, which is where Mr Sueref hails from. However, plans are currently well under way to open a satellite base in Aberdeen. This is expected to be operational by early 2024.

Empirisys recruiting now

Part and parcel of expanding the firm’s geographic footprint is an active recruitment campaign for a number of roles.

These include an Aberdeen-based engineering manager to support increased business demand.

Meanwhile, MaryAnn Rae recently joined Empirisys in the role of relationship manager.

Aberdeen a ‘key location’

Mr Carroll, the company’s chief executive, said: “MaryAnn is a highly experienced senior HSE&Q practitioner, with more than 23 years’ experience working both on and offshore in the oil and gas industry.

“Aberdeen is a key location for Empirisys; we work with many clients in the oil and gas and energy transition sectors, and MaryAnn will take a leading role supporting our continuing growth.”

Former Centrica and BP boss Iain Conn has joined Empirisys Limited as Chairman of the board from 1st September.

FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT GUS CARROLL AT gus@empirisys.io or 07789 572133 — Empirisys (@empirisys) August 15, 2023

Empirisys recently teamed up with Step Change in Safety and Decom Mission to uncover and analyse data on behalf of both organisations.

The project with Step Change is Safety was to deliver a survey aimed at assessing the maturity of process safety leadership across the offshore energy industry.

Empirisys used its in-house designed and built intelligent survey app Sense as the platform on which to base the study.

The survey was completed by nearly 450 people, representing more than 70 companies, from duty holders to contractors.

Step Change in Safety and Empirisys jointly published and shared the survey findings through white papers, social media posts and conference presentations, so the whole energy industry could benefit from the insights and use them to drive positive change.

Empirisys’ collaboration with trade organisation Decom Mission has seen the team design, develop and roll out a survey of the global decommissioning supply network.

Survey to deliver sentiment snapshot of global decommissioning supply chain

Launched at last month’s SPE Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen by Decom Mission CEO Sam Long and Mr Sueref, along with senior data scientist Nyala Noe, the survey is aimed at providing primary insight into capability and capacity, as well as a snapshot of sentiment across the sector.

When the survey is complete, Empirisys will use machine learning, diagnostics and artificial intelligence-driven tools to analyse the data and provide practical insights.

What we do, in a nutshell, is to blend our data science capabilities with a wealth of process safety, asset, operations and engineering experience to uncover vital intelligence.” Gus Carroll, chief executive, Empirisys

Mr Carroll, said: “We’re really proud to have worked with these respected organisations, supporting their efforts to improve process safety and meet the needs of the decom supply network.

“Most high-risk organisations are continuously generating and storing vast swathes of data, which, more often than not, just sits there. What we do, in a nutshell, is to blend our data science capabilities with a wealth of process safety, asset, operations and engineering experience to uncover vital intelligence from these previously untapped sources of data.

“We then analyse these to reveal unique insights, which translate into actionable solutions for improving safety, reliability and productivity across organisations.”

Data’s ‘vital role’ in protecting people

Mr Sueref, chief technology officer, added: “Working across multiple high-hazard industries, we’re acutely aware of the vital role data has to play in protecting people and preserving culture.

“But asking the right question is only one piece of the puzzle; we need techniques to gain more insight from answers, over time and across diverse demographics.

“We care deeply about how data is interpreted, because that is the catalyst to sparking actions and interventions, which pave the way for sustainable, positive change.”