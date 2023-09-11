Keith Findlay: My key takeaways from Offshore Europe 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Findlay: My key takeaways from Offshore Europe 2023

And why we all have a part to play in making Aberdeen the all-energy capital of Europe.

Networking at Offshore Europe 2023
It's all about the networking at Offshore Europe nowadays. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Another Offshore Europe (OE) is behind us in Aberdeen and the passing of the 50th anniversary event of 2023 into the history books gives me a chance to reflect on its impact on the city.

I don’t mean the injection of cash into north-east bars, restaurants, hotels and taxi operators, though the estimated £50 million kick-back is certainly not to be sniffed at.

Rather, I am fascinated by how the event is evolving against the backdrop of a rapidly changing climate for the oil and gas industry.

The sector is not only grappling with issues of taxation, policymaking and public perceptions, but a pressing environmental challenge too.

We know where our energy comes from, and where oil and gas fits in

However, this great driver of regional economic growth has a key role to play in the energy transition.

Most of us in the north-east understand this well. I’m not so sure the same can be said for people in other parts of the UK, many of whom actually have no idea where the electricity comes from to switch on their lights, or how they have petrol for their cars.

These folk are more inclined to swallow the message that we should switch off oil and gas production overnight. They may also be inclined to vote for parties promising that.

Technology on show at Offshore Europe.
The north-east oil and gas industry’s remarkable capacity for innovation was evident at OE 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One of the show halls at the P&J Live event.
One of the show halls at the P&J Live event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Which brings me to the first of my two key takeaways from OE 2023 – where were all the climate change protestors? Like many others, I expected the Granite City to be awash with them. I thought getting around the city, and particularly to and from P&J Live, where the show took place, would be fraught with protest-related challenges.

But there was little sign of Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil, Greenpeace or anyone else to remind us the planet is teetering on the brink of environmental catastrophe.

Maybe they’ve decided blockading motorways in the south of England or disrupting supplies of petrol to garage forecourts across the land are far more effective in getting their message across to the Great British Public than playing dead outside P&J Live.

Extinction Rebellion's "die-in" at Offshore Europe 2019.
Extinction Rebellion’s “die-in” at Offshore Europe 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Or maybe, as someone suggested to me last week, big daddy Greenpeace has pulled rank and curtailed activities after being told by prime minister Rishi Sunak he wouldn’t speak to them.

Whatever the reason, OE 2023 went ahead swimmingly, with no disruptions.

It’s not an oil and gas show

My second and probably more important takeway was the reality hitting me like a ton of bricks that OE can no longer be accurately referred to as an oil and gas show. I must confess I’ve described it in such terms a few times.

But wandering around the exhibition stands at P&J Live I was struck by how the event has become a showcase for all kinds of renewable energy technologies, alongside oil and gas. Perhaps the organisers of the annual All-Energy event – born in Aberdeen but controversially transplanted to Glasgow some years ago – might consider a merger?

Net-zero technology on show at OE 2023.
Net-zero was very much front and centre at OE 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Herbie from the Love Bug was a big hit with visitors at OE 2023.
Herbie from the Love Bug was a big hit with visitors at OE 2023P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I found this truly symbolic of the north-east’s energy transition journey. I well remember the relatively small gatherings in the early days of All-Energy, when renewables was in the “twee” category, lacking much credibility in the overall business of fueling the nation. We’ve come a long way.

Wandering the show hall at OE, it was impossibe not to notice how green energy is now front and centre of mind for people whose careers to date have been focused on oil and gas.

I well remember the relatively small gatherings in the early days of All-Energy, when renewables was in the ‘twee’ category.”

It speaks volumes for how Aberdeen should no longer be thought of as the oil and gas capital of Europe. The city has made leaps and bounds along the transition road to being an all-energy capital of Europe. We’ve all got to play our part in getting that message across.

And finally, OE wouldn’t be OE without some close scrutiny of its impact on accommodation prices in and around Aberdeen during the biennial event. I’ve done several of these investigations myself in the past, exposing some truly shocking figures.

This year, it was my colleague Chris Cromar who rose to the challenge and revealed an eye-watering £700 per night for one hotel room and £349 for another with no windows.

Outside of Holiday Inn in Westhill.
The Holiday Inn in Westhill, near Aberdeen, was charging in excess of 400% more than usual. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Some things never change do they? Just over 12 years ago another colleague, Rebecca Buchan, reported hotels inflating their normal prices by more than 800% during OE.

A year later I reported Budget chain Travelodge offering rooms in its Aberdeen hotels at nearly £260 a night for the week of OE 2013, compared with under £90 one week later.

Aberdeen homeowners have also been keen over the years to cash in on the influx of visitors during OE week. In 2009 we reported how dozens were advertising accommodation to let, with one advertisement offering a two-bedroom flat for £1,200.

Some OE visitors still being fleeced

Chris’s report of hotels hiking up their prices this year is disappointing, and shows people are still being fleeced because of that age-old excuse of supply and demand.

It was perhaps less surprising a decade ago, when there were not so many hotels in Aberdeen and visitors attending OE had to find accommodation as far away as Dundee.

One other big OE change to mention is the lack of big contract announcements or other “hard” news these days. It’s now all about the networking experience.

Certainly, the chance to mingle again following a four-year gap, due to Covid, was appreciated by all and everyone I spoke to said the mood was positive. I wonder what OE 2025 will bring.

