A fine vintage: Early archive photos of Grampian Transport Museum in Alford

Grampian Transport Museum’s year of celebration draws to a close after marking 40 years of bringing transport from the past, present and future to life.

The Alford attraction has been beloved by generations in the north-east since it opened in 1983.

But its very existence is thanks to the foresight of vintage car lovers in the 1970s who saw an appetite for vehicle preservation in Aberdeenshire.

The Grampian Transport Museum Association was founded in 1978 and sought about finding a permanent home for exhibits.

A site adjacent to the former Alford Railway Station was chosen and the old carriage shed was restored.

Work on the ambitious exhibition hall we know and love today began in 1981 after the association received grants from the council and European Economic Community.

Since then, the Grampian Transport Museum has continued to go from strength to strength.

A racing circuit opened in 1990, allowing large-scale and exciting events to be held in the grounds.

And the museum building itself has been extended to house new collections and a tearoom.

Grampian Transport Museum has become a haven for transport enthusiasts, and has provided a sanctuary for rare vehicles including one of Aberdeen’s only surviving trams.

And let’s be honest, did you really grow up in Aberdeenshire if you didn’t get your photo taken next to Mack the gigantic snow plough?

After a busy 40th anniversary season, the museum closes today until next year, but will reopen for special santa events during the festive season.

Take a journey back in time with us and our archive photos of the transport museum.

Gallery: Grampian Transport Museum in the 1980s and ’90s