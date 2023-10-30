Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support

Industry body says Scots 'firmly believe fishing should continue to be a priority as we balance the needs of different marine industries'.

By Keith Findlay
Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. She says the public "stands firmly behind" Scotland's fishing industry". Image: Holyrood PR

An overwhelming majority of Scots believe fishing fleets should be safeguarded as seas become more crowded, with the emergence of offshore wind and renewables, according to a new survey.

The poll of 1,000 adults by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) underscores strong public support for protecting the industry as it faces pressures from new marine users.

  • Nine in 10 Scots support protecting fishing fleets
  • Sector recognised as vital to food security, economy and coastal communities

The findings give the industry ample ammunition to fight back against attacks by a powerful environmental lobby armed with data it claims show fish stocks in decline.

Scottish fishing port scene.
Fishing is the lifeblood of many coastal communities around Scotland. Image: Holyrood PR

They also come just days after the SFF’s 50th anniversary dinner, at which Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive, told around 100 guests fishing deserved recognition for its low environmental impact.

Announcing the poll results, Ms Macdonald said: “This survey proves conclusively that the people of Scotland firmly believe fishing should continue to be a priority as we balance the needs of different marine industries.

“With our seas becoming busier spaces, we call on the Scottish Government to put the needs of our fishing sector at the heart of marine policy. Many of our coastal communities depend on fishing.”

The research – compiled on behalf of the federation by Opinion Matters – shows a level of support for the sector that is, according to the SFF, “not always reflected in the public sphere”.

It follows a government U-turn on its controversial Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) policy earlier this year. Industry chiefs warned the HPMAs, which are no longer going ahead, would have led to a further loss of 10% of Scottish fishing grounds.

Most Scots recognise the value of fishing to the nation’s economy

According to the SFF’s poll, 19 in 20 Scots recognise fishing is vital for coastal communities.

And 94.2% believe the industry is important to Scotland’s economy.

In addition, more than nine in 10 (90.4%) think Scottish fish should underpin the country’s food security and 89% believe the government should do more to support fishing.

Peterhead fish market.
The poll shows 19 in 20 Scots recognise landings of fish like this at Peterhead are vital for coastal communities. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

The figures also reflect future hope for the industry in Scotland, with 65% of respondents aged 16-24 tending to have an overall positive opinion on the sector.

This is compared with 60% of those aged between 45-54.

The poll of 1,000 people was carried out from October 23-25, generating a spread of respondents across all local authorities, as well as age groups and social demographics.

These results give us confidence that people in Scotland recognise fishing must be part of our nation’s future.”

Ms Macdonald added: “This survey leaves no doubt that the public stands firmly behind Scotland’s fishing industry.

“With so many challenges ahead, from the changing climate to the cost-of-living crisis, these results give us confidence that people in Scotland recognise fishing must be part of our nation’s future.

“There are always things that we can do better. But there is a lot for us to be loud and proud about in terms of producing quality, low-carbon and sustainable protein.

Peterhead fish market.
Peterhead fish market. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

“The public recognises this and has made it clear that it wants fishing protected amid crowded seas. There is an understanding that losing our fleets would be a tragedy that leaves Scotland vulnerable and communities devastated.”

Fighting for the interests of 450 fishing vessels in Scotland’s fleet, the Aberdeen-based SFF is made up of eight groups which represent the sector from small creel boats to major pelagic and white-fish trawlers.

The full findings will be published in the coming weeks, as part of the federation’s upcoming Industry Trends and Attitudes report.

Conversation