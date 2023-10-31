Pedestrianisation plans in Nairn backed by businesses

A £40,000 study will take place to explore the pedestrianisation of Nairn Brae.

The study will explore a “long-standing” issue of heavy traffic and could help to tackle it.

Nairn BID said it has had support from a number of businesses on the Brae along with input from MSP Fergus Ewing and Highland Council.

It has secured £37,000 of government funding to conduct the study of the road – which runs from the A96 to High Street.

Brae feasibility study support

Nairn businesses are backing the plans – including One One Two co-owner Gordon Kidd. The firm is one of five which sit on the Brae.

Gordon said he is hoping the study will allow business to “build up a community centre”.

He said: “This can only be a good thing for us.

“The business is very much in support of it and hopefully during the summer it will offer more opportunities to pedestrianize the street.

“At the moment the traffic through town impacts footfall. Taking half an hour to get from one side of Nairn to the other would drive me away too.

“Obviously we’ve had discussions before with other businesses as well as the BID.

“We’re hopeful it gets through and can provide us with some answers.”

Nairn Picture Framers and Gallery owner Anne MacLennan is also in support of changes.

She said: “Hopefully the study will lead to pedestrianizing of the street.

“I have and always will be in support of that – it’s better for the businesses here.”

‘Long time coming’ for project

Nairn BID said two years ago the Brae was highlighted in Highland Council’s Nairn Active Travel Masterplan as an area that would “benefit from pedestrianisation”.

Manager Lucy Harding said: “This project has been a long time coming. The case for pedestrianisation has been raised unofficially by others in the past.

“But with Highland Council backing the idea, we anticipate a more receptive response.

“We are moving forward with a greater degree of confidence.

“The support from Mr Ewing and the letter signed by five businesses on the

Brae were a key factor for the successful application.”

Nairn BID will serve its second five-year stint following a three vote majority in the ballot.

Connected Transport Planning will carry out the feasibility study.