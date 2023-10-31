Pedestrianisation plans in Nairn backed by businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pedestrianisation plans in Nairn backed by businesses

The £40,000 study will explore pedestrianizing the Brae to tackle congestion.

By Alex Banks
Lucy Harding
Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson

A £40,000 study will take place to explore the pedestrianisation of Nairn Brae.

The study will explore a “long-standing” issue of heavy traffic and could help to tackle it.

Nairn BID said it has had support from a number of businesses on the Brae along with input from MSP Fergus Ewing and Highland Council.

It has secured £37,000 of government funding to conduct the study of the road – which runs from the A96 to High Street.

Brae feasibility study support

Nairn businesses are backing the plans – including One One Two co-owner Gordon Kidd. The firm is one of five which sit on the Brae.

Gordon said he is hoping the study will allow business to “build up a community centre”.

He said: “This can only be a good thing for us.

“The business is very much in support of it and hopefully during the summer it will offer more opportunities to pedestrianize the street.

“At the moment the traffic through town impacts footfall. Taking half an hour to get from one side of Nairn to the other would drive me away too.

“Obviously we’ve had discussions before with other businesses as well as the BID.

One One Two is on the Brae in Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

“We’re hopeful it gets through and can provide us with some answers.”

Nairn Picture Framers and Gallery owner Anne MacLennan is also in support of changes.

She said: “Hopefully the study will lead to pedestrianizing of the street.

“I have and always will be in support of that – it’s better for the businesses here.”

‘Long time coming’ for project

Nairn BID said two years ago the Brae was highlighted in Highland Council’s Nairn Active Travel Masterplan as an area that would “benefit from pedestrianisation”.

Manager Lucy Harding said: “This project has been a long time coming. The case for pedestrianisation has been raised unofficially by others in the past.

“But with Highland Council backing the idea, we anticipate a more receptive response.

“We are moving forward with a greater degree of confidence.

“The support from Mr Ewing and the letter signed by five businesses on the
Brae were a key factor for the successful application.”

Nairn BID will serve its second five-year stint following a three vote majority in the ballot.

Connected Transport Planning will carry out the feasibility study.

