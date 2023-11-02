North-east AV entrepreneur on brink of glory at industry ‘Oscars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North-east AV entrepreneur on brink of glory at industry ‘Oscars’

Adam Wilson is in with a chance of being crowned professional of the year.

By Keith Findlay
Adam Wilson, of PCL Live.
Adam Wilson, of PCL Live. Image: Ryan Crighton

North-east entrepreneur Adam Wilson hopes to cap a stellar year with sucess at the annual “Oscars” of the UK’s £400 million audiovisual (AV) industry tomorrow night.

Mr Wilson, of Westhill, near Aberdeen, launched Live Evolution – now PCL Live – during a Covid lockdown in 2020. The business was self-funded through multiple periods of expansion,

It became part of a joint venture with Aberdeen-based IT support and services company PCL Group last year.

£500,000 investment in latest AV tech helped drive growth at PCL Live

And a £500,000 investment in cutting-edge equipment has paid off with key work behind the scenes at a string of big events.

These include Aberdeen Football Club’s Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City event at Pittodrie in May.

It was held to mark the 40th anniversary of the Dons’ finest hour, their European Cup Winner’s Cup triumph over Real Madrid in 1983.

Aberdeen FC'sGothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event in May.
PCL Live had a key role at Pittodrie Stadium when Aberdeen FC held its<br />Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event in May. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

More recently, PCL Live has worked with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce to deliver its Ultimate Masterclass Festival, headlined by Diary of a CEO star Steven Bartlett.

The firm now operates across Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Cardiff.

Steven Bartlett at Aberdeen Music Hall.
PCL Live was working behind the scenes when Steven Bartlett appeared at Aberdeen Music Hall recently. Image: Ryan Crighton

Mr Wilson, 39, is in with a chance of being crowned AV professional of the year at tomorrow night’s AV Awards ceremony in London.

The company director said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted… and to represent PCL Live on such a prestigious platform. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the commitment we have to pushing the boundaries of the audiovisual industry.

“We’re not just providing solutions; we want to craft experiences, and this nomination is a testament to the incredible journey we’ve undertaken in the last three years.”

Learning the ropes

Earlier this year Mr Wilson told The Press and Journal he had worked for an AV company for 16 years, starting with no experience and working his way up into a director role, before deciding to go it alone.

Aberdeen-based PCL Live provides hire, installation, live streaming and production using the latest AV technology.

More from Business

Nursery Lodge.
Former garden centre near Ellon up for sale to the highest bidder
Travis Middleton, of Texas Global Consulting.
Travis Middleton: I can help your business tap into Texas
Aberdeen firm Drum Property Group is behind prestigious central belt projects like this one, luxury flats at G3 Square in Glasgow.
Another busy and profitable year for Aberdeen property developer Drum
Adam Joji has launched new sportswear brand GPRZ Sports. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Young Aberdeen entrepreneur launches sportswear brand backed by SPL clubs
RGU innovation and enterprise guru Chris Moule speaking at one of the university's Startup Accelerator showcase events.
Robert Gordon University a hotbed for young entrepreneurial talent
Trojan chief executive Ian Mackenzie, Richard Lochhead MSP and Scottish Enterprise head of investment Paul Funnell.
Aberdeen-based EV charging firm Trojan Energy unveils £2 million growth boost
Johanna Basford
Johanna Basford: Entrepreneurs are not all profit hungry, ruthless types
Pittodrie House Hotel, near Inverurie.
North hotels firm Macdonald back in the black and enjoying growth again
Lucy Harding
Pedestrianisation plans in Nairn backed by businesses
BP logo next to oil barrels and dollar bills.
BP shares more than 5.5% lower after energy giant comes up short

Conversation