North-east AV entrepreneur on brink of glory at industry ‘Oscars’

North-east entrepreneur Adam Wilson hopes to cap a stellar year with sucess at the annual “Oscars” of the UK’s £400 million audiovisual (AV) industry tomorrow night.

Mr Wilson, of Westhill, near Aberdeen, launched Live Evolution – now PCL Live – during a Covid lockdown in 2020. The business was self-funded through multiple periods of expansion,

It became part of a joint venture with Aberdeen-based IT support and services company PCL Group last year.

£500,000 investment in latest AV tech helped drive growth at PCL Live

And a £500,000 investment in cutting-edge equipment has paid off with key work behind the scenes at a string of big events.

These include Aberdeen Football Club’s Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City event at Pittodrie in May.

It was held to mark the 40th anniversary of the Dons’ finest hour, their European Cup Winner’s Cup triumph over Real Madrid in 1983.

More recently, PCL Live has worked with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce to deliver its Ultimate Masterclass Festival, headlined by Diary of a CEO star Steven Bartlett.

The firm now operates across Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Cardiff.

Mr Wilson, 39, is in with a chance of being crowned AV professional of the year at tomorrow night’s AV Awards ceremony in London.

The company director said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted… and to represent PCL Live on such a prestigious platform. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the commitment we have to pushing the boundaries of the audiovisual industry.

“We’re not just providing solutions; we want to craft experiences, and this nomination is a testament to the incredible journey we’ve undertaken in the last three years.”

Learning the ropes

Earlier this year Mr Wilson told The Press and Journal he had worked for an AV company for 16 years, starting with no experience and working his way up into a director role, before deciding to go it alone.

Aberdeen-based PCL Live provides hire, installation, live streaming and production using the latest AV technology.