North-east oil and gas pair’s size issues highlight weighty problem for industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North-east oil and gas pair’s size issues highlight weighty problem for industry

Two offshore workers tell us about their weight challenges.

By Allister Thomas
Steve HPamela Esslemont, before and after she shed weight.
Pamela Esslemont, before and after she shed weight. Image: DCT Media/ Pamela Esslemont

North Sea oil and gas professionals who shed more than 10 stone between them have highlighted the issue of weight gain in the industry.

The growing size of UK offshore workers is being put under review for the first time in a decade as it has knock-on implications in areas like lifeboat capacities and stretchers.

Rig auditor Pamela Esslemont has recently lost more than lost six stone.

Safety professional Steve Harris has lost more than four stone, 10lb since launching his Integrity HSE business in March.

Steve Harris
Steve Harris. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ms Esslemont and Mr Harris, both based in the Aberdeen area, highlighted the role of mental health in their efforts. And they warned body mass index (BMI) is a “broad brush” metric, compared with methods like cardiology and exercise testing to gauge workforce health.

I can tell you that a plate full of bacon rolls at break time on an oil rig is a hard thing to resist.”

Steve Harris

“There are two responsibilities here,” Mr Harris said, adding: “The first is from the employer to employee to facilitate a healthy working environment.

“That is important. I can tell you that a plate full of bacon rolls at break time on an oil rig is a hard thing to resist

“But the second lands squarely with the person. We all have a responsibility to ourselves, our family and our loved ones to live the best life we can and show them a great example. With that in mind, stop delaying what you know needs to be done.”

The scale of the problem

According to Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare, the average weight of offshore workers has jumped from under 12 stone in 1975 to more than 15-and-a-half-stone in 2023.

An incident last year  raised concern over capacity for Taqa lifeboats in the North Sea.

More than half the crew weighed 216-313lb during the November inspection, up from the average weight of 216lb during a capacity review in 2011.

north sea weight
Taqa’s North Cormorant platform.

Some workers are becoming larger through a focus on muscular fitness.

But lifestyle changes around diet and exercise remain major issues to overcome for the industry.

Mr Harris embarked on his weight loss journey in March and is now half-way through his programme, which he expects to complete in mid-2024.

He’s seen mental health improvements, while “getting old clothes out of the wardrobe” has been the most satisfying experience.

‘I was mortified’ 

Aside from her role with Diamond Offshore, Ms Esslemont is now a consultant for others seeking to tackle weight-related issues.

Working offshore since 2007, she took a break from 2012-18 to raise her three children.

She said: “When I returned offshore my weight had increased from 126lb to around 196lb. I was mortified at having to hand back the extra small suit they gave me at the helicopter check-in, swapping it for a size large.

“When I went for my offshore medical pre-Covid, in 2018, I was told by the nurse my BMI was borderline (around 38) for travelling offshore (the limit being 40). I laughed it off and said I wasn’t overweight… but deep down I was mortified and vowed to her and myself that I would lose weight.”

Covid comfort eating led to weight gain

Like Mr Harris, Ms Esslemont said her weight increased during the Covid pandemic.

She added: “During lockdown, with no work and no income, I piled on more weight comfort eating like so many others. When I returned to work and my medical in 2021 I was 237lb and told by the doctor my BMI was over the limit at 42.

“I got dispensation to travel offshore as I wasn’t on a fixed rota. Again, I said I would lose weight.”

Happier and healthier

Since losing more than six stone Ms Esslemont said she feels happier and healthier.

She has seen symptoms like reflux, joint pain and palpitations dissipate.

As for her mental health before losing weight, she said: “I knew all the advice and that calories in versus calories used was my problem.

“But I had an emotional, stress-related attachment to food that led to me piling on weight.”

More from Business

At least 10,000 jobs are being cut worldwide at Maersk (PA)
Maersk cutting at least 10,000 jobs as shipping demand falls
The UK’s services sector saw a lacklustre October with activity falling for the third month in a row (Johnny Green/PA)
UK services firms ‘skirt with recession’ as activity slows for third month
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer remains under pressure from his party grassroots over the conflict in Gaza (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Councillors call on Starmer to quit over Gaza stance
Wickes has revealed falling sales (Wickes/PA)
Wickes sales fall on IT disruption and pressures on consumer spending
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: We must pull out all the stops to help budding entrepreneurs
Alfie Cheyne, chief executive, Ace Winches.
Ace Winches boss calls on industry to invest more in young talent
Kenny Stewart is proud to be flying the flag for the HIghlands in China
Loch Ness water company hoping to make a splash at China Expo event
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, testifies as Judge Lewis Kaplan, upper left, presides during Bankman-Fried’s trial in Manhattan federal court (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
Rick Astley stars in the Sainsbury’s 2023 Christmas campaign (Sainsbury’s/PA)
Tearjerkers out as retailers go light-hearted for Christmas ad season
Oil workers boarding a CHC-operated S-92 in Aberdeen.
Industry says parts shortage affecting North Sea helicopters not a safety concern