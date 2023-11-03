Top 5 reasons to visit Macdonald Aviemore Resort this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visit one of the on site lodges at Macdonald Aviemore Resort.
Looking for some things to do in Aviemore this winter that combines the magic of the festive season with luxury and excitement? Look no further than Macdonald Aviemore Resort!

Nestled in a picturesque location, the resort offers a winter wonderland experience that is sure to delight both families and adults alike.

From festive events and activities to Christmas breaks, Santa breaks and delectable food and drink options, there’s plenty of things to do in Aviemore with the Macdonald Resort. Keep reading to discover the top five reasons why you should make Macdonald resorts your winter holiday destination this year!

1. Festive events

The resort offers a range of festive events for both families and adults. For families, the fun-filled pantomimes are a popular Christmas tradition that continue to entertain kids and big kids alike.

With plenty of audience participation and a great atmosphere, these shows are sure to keep the spirit of Christmas or Boxing Day alive and kicking. The Countdown to Midday event is also a great way for younger children to ring in the new year a little earlier in the day, so they won’t feel they’ve missed out on the last moments of 2023. For adults, the Party Nights let you celebrate with friends and colleagues, complete with a delicious festive meal and dancing until the early hours.

Make Christmas special for all the family at Macdonald Aviemore Resorts.
2. Christmas breaks

Macdonald Aviemore Resort provides the ultimate getaway for a festive break. Whether you are visiting with friends or family, the scenic winter location is perfect for spending quality time together.

From shopping for festive treats at the Christmas markets to exploring the great outdoors in all its snow-covered glory, there are plenty of reasons to enjoy the festive season at the resort.

One of the unmissable things to do in Aviemore this winter is to book a Santa break.
3. Santa breaks

Experience the magic of Christmas for the whole family with Santa breaks. Imagine walking into a winter wonderland with snow-covered mountains, festive treats and indulgent hot chocolate.

Santa’s grotto is the highlight of the experience, along with a range of festive entertainment and special dining experiences. There is also plenty to enjoy on the resort, including a heated indoor pool, Christmas shopping, and a cinema with festive blockbusters.

4. Book into a lodge

For a more intimate and cosy experience, you can book into a lodge at Macdonald Aviemore Resort. Picture yourself relaxing in a warm lodge with a tipple of your choice while you soak up the stunning scenery from your window.

This is a great way to spend quality time together and unwind in ultimate relaxation during the festive season, with Classic Christmas Breaks available. There is also a busy calendar of events for New Year and Hogmanay, making it a truly enchanting adventure.

Check out the extensive range of Christmas stock in the Spey Valley Shop.
5. Festive food and drink

The resort offers a range of festive food and drink options to suit all tastes. From a decadent Christmas afternoon tea to a celebratory festive lunch or dinner, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The menu features traditional Roast Turkey and other dishes, as well as a selection of tantalising desserts.

For a truly special experience, the ‘Host the Roast’ experience allows you to gather with family and friends in your very own private dining room for a Christmas celebration with a difference.

Celebrate this festive season with friends and family.
Further things to do in Aviemore…

In addition to these top reasons to visit Macdonald resorts this winter, there are also a range of other festive events and activities to enjoy such as Husky racing, festive ceilidhs and nearby ski resorts.

For those looking to do some Christmas shopping, the Spey Valley Shopping area offers a range of Christmas stock to choose from.

Whether you are visiting with family, friends or colleagues, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So, head over to its website to find out more about the festive season at Macdonald Aviemore Resort and make the most of this magical season.

