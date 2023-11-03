Top 5 reasons to visit Macdonald Aviemore Resort this winter

Looking for some things to do in Aviemore this winter that combines the magic of the festive season with luxury and excitement? Look no further than Macdonald Aviemore Resort!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Nestled in a picturesque location, the resort offers a winter wonderland experience that is sure to delight both families and adults alike.

From festive events and activities to Christmas breaks, Santa breaks and delectable food and drink options, there’s plenty of things to do in Aviemore with the Macdonald Resort. Keep reading to discover the top five reasons why you should make Macdonald resorts your winter holiday destination this year!

1. Festive events

The resort offers a range of festive events for both families and adults. For families, the fun-filled pantomimes are a popular Christmas tradition that continue to entertain kids and big kids alike.

With plenty of audience participation and a great atmosphere, these shows are sure to keep the spirit of Christmas or Boxing Day alive and kicking. The Countdown to Midday event is also a great way for younger children to ring in the new year a little earlier in the day, so they won’t feel they’ve missed out on the last moments of 2023. For adults, the Party Nights let you celebrate with friends and colleagues, complete with a delicious festive meal and dancing until the early hours.

2. Christmas breaks

Macdonald Aviemore Resort provides the ultimate getaway for a festive break. Whether you are visiting with friends or family, the scenic winter location is perfect for spending quality time together.

From shopping for festive treats at the Christmas markets to exploring the great outdoors in all its snow-covered glory, there are plenty of reasons to enjoy the festive season at the resort.

3. Santa breaks

Experience the magic of Christmas for the whole family with Santa breaks. Imagine walking into a winter wonderland with snow-covered mountains, festive treats and indulgent hot chocolate.

Santa’s grotto is the highlight of the experience, along with a range of festive entertainment and special dining experiences. There is also plenty to enjoy on the resort, including a heated indoor pool, Christmas shopping, and a cinema with festive blockbusters.

4. Book into a lodge

For a more intimate and cosy experience, you can book into a lodge at Macdonald Aviemore Resort. Picture yourself relaxing in a warm lodge with a tipple of your choice while you soak up the stunning scenery from your window.

This is a great way to spend quality time together and unwind in ultimate relaxation during the festive season, with Classic Christmas Breaks available. There is also a busy calendar of events for New Year and Hogmanay, making it a truly enchanting adventure.

5. Festive food and drink

The resort offers a range of festive food and drink options to suit all tastes. From a decadent Christmas afternoon tea to a celebratory festive lunch or dinner, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The menu features traditional Roast Turkey and other dishes, as well as a selection of tantalising desserts.

For a truly special experience, the ‘Host the Roast’ experience allows you to gather with family and friends in your very own private dining room for a Christmas celebration with a difference.

Further things to do in Aviemore…

In addition to these top reasons to visit Macdonald resorts this winter, there are also a range of other festive events and activities to enjoy such as Husky racing, festive ceilidhs and nearby ski resorts.

For those looking to do some Christmas shopping, the Spey Valley Shopping area offers a range of Christmas stock to choose from.

Whether you are visiting with family, friends or colleagues, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So, head over to its website to find out more about the festive season at Macdonald Aviemore Resort and make the most of this magical season.