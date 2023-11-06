Your Money: How can you retire on your terms without ‘blowing the bl**dy doors off’ your pension?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Your Money: How can you retire on your terms without ‘blowing the bl**dy doors off’ your pension?

You’re more in control than ever before but deciding what option is best can be overwhelming.

By Gary Walker
Sir Michael Caine in The Ipcress File.
Sir Michael Caine in The Ipcress File. Image: ITV/Shutterstock

After a career spanning seven decades and more than 160 Hollywood blockbusters, Sir Michael Caine has announced he is retiring at the ripe old age of 90.

The enigmatic star, synonymous with so many iconic character portrayals, has spoken of his decision not to pursue any further roles and end his film acting career on a high.

If you are anything like me, you probably don’t want to wait until you’re nearly 100 to access your pension.

So, how can you retire on your terms without – as Sir Michael put it – “blowing the bl**dy doors off” your pension?

There’s more choice and flexibility than ever before when it comes to accessing your retirement savings. You’re more in control but deciding what option is best for you can be overwhelming.

Here are some answers to questions financial advisers get asked all the time.

What are my options in retirement?

There’s a lot to consider when choosing the options available to you for accessing your retirement benefits from pensions.

They are mostly based on a defined contribution (DC) pension, although some consideration is given to those with defined benefit pensions.

As your financial needs in retirement are likely to change over time there’s nothing to stop you having a combination of these options, perhaps over a period of time, to offer the flexibility you need. It’s best to discuss your options with a financial adviser to help you put in place what’s right for you.

Can I withdraw money from my pension pot?

Yes, but you must have reached a certain minimum pension age to access your pension pot. This is usually 55 but is due to rise to 57 in 2028. You may be able to withdraw your pension earlier if you’re disabled or seriously unwell, but the rules depend on your pension scheme.

You can withdraw money in several ways:

  • Drawdown is a way of taking money directly from your pension, with no limits on withdrawals, subject to the value of your pension pot. You can choose to move all or some of your pension into “drawdown” once you have reached 55. You can then use the money you withdraw however you wish. The first 25% you take is tax-free. After that, it’s liable to income tax at your marginal rate.
  • Partial or total withdrawal allows you to withdraw lump sums directly from your unaccessed DC pension. This is known as “uncrystallised funds pension lump sum) and works differently to drawdown. The 25% tax-free rule applies, although HM Revenue and Customs could apply an emergency tax to a large withdrawal, which you will have to claim back.

Beware of pension scams as you’re nearing pension age. Criminals are more likely to approach you to try to convince you to withdraw or invest. They may falsely claim you can access your pension before you’re 55. If you’re ever unsure, talk to your adviser.

Can I gain an income from a pension?

Yes, an annuity – a product you can purchase with your pension fund – converts your retirement pot into an annual pension, giving you a guaranteed income for life.

Although the popularity of annuities has declined in recent years, they should not be dismissed as an option – especially as part of a diversified approach to retirement planning.

Rates tend to be better the older you are, and it’s always worth looking for an enhanced annuity to improve your rate further.

What if I do nothing?

That’s an option – to leave your pensions as they are. Your pension investment will continue to be subject to market volatility. There are no guarantees, but you may be able to grow your pension funds further.

This means, when you are ready, your tax-free cash lump sum and pensions could be worth more. But if you’re unsure, an adviser can discuss your options with you and help you plan ahead.

Weighing up your options with an adviser

It can be overwhelming with so much choice on offer, but you don’t have to decide alone.

A financial adviser can help you understand the main considerations when assessing your retirement benefits and discuss how to work out what you will need.

They can also help you understand any tax implications and put a plan in place that’s bespoke to you.

Gary Walker is founder and managing director of Aberdeen firm Gary Walker Wealth Management, a principal partner practice of St James’s Place.

More from Business

Chloe Lawson, of Chloe's Kitchen Creations.
Alford cafe is icing on the cake for baker Chloe Lawson
Amplus Energy Services in Aberdeen and Ian Herd, the company's managing director.
Exclusive: New Aberdeen business targets UK's nascent carbon capture market
Climate protesters gathering ahead of oil giant Shell’s annual general meeting (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
Major investors praised for voting in favour of green resolution at Big Oil AGMs
General view of a furnace at Corby (Rui Vieira/PA)
Union makes plea for steel in King’s Speech
A new commemorative coin celebrating the King’s 75th birthday and paying tribute to his passion for the natural world has been unveiled by the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)
Royal Mint is giving coins to 75 people turning 75, to mark the King’s…
British bank NatWest is launching a new version of its chatbot which can have human-like conversations with customers (Mike Egerton/PA)
NatWest creates new AI-powered chatbot capable of ‘human-like’ conversations
Vendor selling The Big Issue (Paul Harding/PA)
Big Issue calls for public help ahead of ‘unprecedented poverty crisis’
The GMB union is stepping up its campaign for equal pay at supermarket giant Asda (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Union steps up campaign for equal pay for Asda workers
Business leaders have united to send an ‘unequivocal message’ to Shona Robison to freeze their rates in next month’s Scottish Budget (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Business leaders send ‘unequivocal message’ to Robison demanding rates freeze
Two boys take advantage of the weather conditions to go sledging on the Malvern Hills, Worcestershire (David Davies/PA)
Working mums ‘consider quitting’ job because of childcare responsibilities

Conversation