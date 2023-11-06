Junior football: Stonehaven spoil Stuart Whicher’s finale in north-east Scottish Junior Cup derby

First-half strikes from Rob Armstrong and Nicky Gordon saw Stonehaven win the all north-east battle with East End at Glenury Park to progress to the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Hive manager Martyn Rollo is pleased to be in the hat for the next round.

He said: “It was a good win, Rob’s opener from the edge of the box settled the nerves and we got the second before the interval.

“It was a solid, professional performance and I thought we played well in the second half.

“Next up is a league trip to Colony Park and Anton Lennox has made a few shrewd signings and they’re certainly no soft touches.

“But we’ve a good record there and hopefully we can build on that. We’ve five boys returning so I’ll have the kind of selection problem that’s nice to have.”

The match marked the final game for New Advocates Park boss Stuart Whicher, who is stepping down after five years in charge due to work commitments and Rollo thinks the club will miss him.

Rollo said: “He’s done a great job there and I’m sure East End will be sad to see him go but I get it, being a manager can be almost like a full time job in itself.”

Bridge of Don Thistle push Auchinleck all the way

At Aberdeen Sports village, Bridge of Don Thistle missed out on a huge opportunity to dismiss 13-time winners Auchinleck Talbot, who went through 4-2 on penalties.

Sam Muirhead put the Jags ahead before Bryan Boylan levelled matters before the break and in the second half Adam Joji missed from the spot

Manager Lewis Muirhead said his players, and the club, gave their all.

He said: “I think overall we did ourselves proud, we brought in additional volunteers to look after the travelling support and that was the fullest ASV has been in a long time.

“We’re disappointed with the eventual result as we had done our homework ahead of this one, we got ourselves ahead and then, a sloppy back pass on our part, gave them the equaliser.

“In the second half, we matched up to them and Adam Joji, who was causing them problems, gets taken down inside the box. His effort from the spot goes narrowly wide but if that goes in, there was only one team winning.

“I’m proud how we executed the game plan as a group, it was a narrow defeat but I genuinely believe the best team on the day didn’t win.

“The north sides are closing the gap every season and I really wish all the very best to our sides (Stonehaven, Hermes and Rothie Rovers) that are still in the competition.”

Culter bowed out 2-0 to Lochee United at Crombie Park with veteran Bobby Linn and Kerr Hay on the mark for the Tayside club.

Hermes cruise to victory in Premier League

On Friday evening, goals from Grant Rose (2), Joe Burr, Brunon Paszkiewicz, Ben Marr and Paul Esslemont gave McBookie.com Premier League leaders Hermes an emphatic win against Stoneywood Parkvale, who remain bottom.

Sam Garnham and a Dan Agnew penalty saw second placed Dyce come from behind to win 2-1 at Buchanhaven Hearts.

At Heathryfold, Adam Reid, Aaran Christie and Chris Davidson were the Sunnybank marksmen in the success over Fraserburgh United.

Ellon United’s good run of form continued at The Meadows with James Bain and Lenny Johnson both scoring in first half stoppage time to get the points against Colony Park.

Tait Duthie and Jack Cowie were on target for Newmachar United in the win at Rothie Rovers.

Maud’s home clash with Nairn St Ninian fell victim to the weather conditions as did the Championship game between Islavale and Dufftown.

Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC triumphed 3-1 at Hall Russell United thanks to goals from Fraser Reid, Robbie Campbell and Louis McGarrity.

Burghead Thistle go second with Jamie Davidson, Liam Kidd, Kelvin Mackenzie and Jack Lingard the men who mattered in the 4-0 success at home to Cruden Bay.

Sam Janousek, Cammy Grant, Ricky Wardrop and Neil Moir found the net as Forres Thistle won at Lossiemouth United and Godwin Aluko scored all four as Whitehills defeated New Elgin 4-2.

Deveronside’s Owen Christie’s brace was not enough to prevent the Banff side going down 3-2 at home to Glentanar and Longside won 4-2 at home to Banchory St. Ternan.

Results

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Third round: Bridge of Don Thistle 1, Auchinleck Talbot 1 (Auchinleck win 4-2 on penalties; Culter 0, Lochee United 2; Stonehaven 2, East End 0.

PREMIER LEAGUE – Buchanhaven Hearts 1, Dyce 2; Ellon United 2, Colony Park 0; Hermes 6, Stoneywood Parkvale 0; Maud P, Nairn St Ninian P; Newmachar United 0, Rothie Rovers 2; Sunnybank 3, Fraserburgh United 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Burghead Thistle 4, Cruden Bay 0; Deveronside 2, Glentanar 3; Hall Russell United 1, Banks O’Dee JFC 3; Islavale P, Dufftown P; Longside 4, Banchory St Ternan 2; Lossiemouth United 0, Forres Thistle 4; Whitehills 4, New Elgin 2.