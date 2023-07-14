Apache moves to quell fears over plans for shutting down Forties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apache moves to quell fears over plans for shutting down Forties

The US firm says the 2026 end game highlighted in court papers is not realistic.

By Keith Findlay
Forties Echo. Image: DCT Media
Forties Echo. Image: DCT Media

North Sea energy firm Apache has confirmed it has no plans to end production from the iconic Forties field within three years.

The US-based operator said a potential shutdown by 2026, as suggested in court papers, is neither likely nor realistic.

It would also set alarm bells ringing in the industry over a swifter-than-expected demise for North Sea oil and gas.

Forties end game up in the air as firms try to thrash out a deal on costs

Court documents seen by Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, indicated production from Forties may stop up to 11 years sooner than expected.

A plan drafted last year suggested the firm hoped to keep Forties in production until 2037. Apache said it aimed to spend £238m on the assets over the period 2022-2029.

But a new plan highlighted in the court papers, and challenged by former operators and partners in Forties, showed much lower spending and an earlier demise for the oilfield.

The Forties Alpha platform.
The Forties Alpha platform.

It suggested Houston-based Apache will spend only £9 million on the assets between now and 2030.

An end date of 2026 was also mooted, but Apache has now insisted this is based on a “prescribed” inflation rate for decommissioning costs – equating to nearly 20% between 2022 and 2024 – which it says are “unrealistic”.

The company has requested an amendment to a decommissioning security agreement (DSA) for Forties, a contract with the former owners and partners, with a new date of “2030 or after”.

The late Queen officially marks the start of production from Forties in 1975.
The late Queen officially marks the start of production from Forties in 1975.

A spokeswoman for the firm, which had previously declined to comment, said: “Assertions in the media that Apache has willingly pulled forward COP (cessation of production) to 2026 are false and a mischaracterisation of the legal dispute.

“The 2026 date is the result of applying a prescribed inflation rate to decommissioning costs, as mandated by the decommissioning security agreement with Exxon, BP, Shell and Neo.

“The inflation rate that we are required to use has costs increasing by nearly 20% between 2022 and 2024, and we think that is unrealistic.”

Who picks up the tab for decommissioning Forties oilfield?

An industry taskforce has already recommended revisions to standard DSAs, recognising inflation assumptions are “unrealistically high”, Apache’s spokeswoman said.

The England and Wales High Court case was, ultimately, focused on who picks up the tab for decommissioning Forties.

Under UK law, should the current owner of an installation fail to meet decommissioning costs, the obligation falls to other partners or former owners.

Judge calls for plain English after hearing oil firms’ complex arguments

Judge Mark Pelling ruled an independent expert should be left to resolve the complex dispute over the terms of the DSA.

And offering advice to the industry at the end of a particularly challenging case, he added: “It would benefit all if the number of declarations were limited and expressed in the language that a non-legally qualified expert can reasonably be expected to understand and apply.”

An offshore worker on Apache's Forties Charlie platform.
An offshore worker on Apache’s Forties Charlie platform.

Forties has been producing North Sea oil since 1975.

BP sold the “jewel in its crown” to Apache in 2003. The US company had no track record in the UK North Sea at the time, taking on 230 staff and 35 onshore employees.

The field is about 170 miles off Aberdeen. Production is from a total of five manned platforms.

