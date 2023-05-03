TAC Healthcare acquires ‘seven-figure’ majority stake in International SOS Scottish medical services business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

TAC Healthcare acquires ‘seven-figure’ majority stake in International SOS Scottish medical services business

EXCLUSIVE: The businesses will merge into one within the next six to 12 months.

By Kelly Wilson
TAC Healthcare Group's facility in Dyce, Aberdeen.
TAC Healthcare Group's facility in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-based TAC Healthcare has bought a 90% stake in rival firm International SOS’ occupational health business in Scotland.

The move will see the two firms merge within the next six months and rebrand as TAC Medical Services.

It’s understood it could lead to some job losses but it’s not known how many at this stage.

There are currently 150 TAC staff based in Aberdeen and 225 at International SOS.

‘Business as usual’

TAC Healthcare business development manager Susan Reid said: “It’s been in discussion for quite a few months.

“We were making waves in the industry and had taken on a lot of big contracts in our first year.

“As we started to grow, conversations between Phil (TAC chief executive) and the International SOS people opened up and that’s where it came from.

“Business as usual at the minute but we will look at integrating the business into one so there will be some headcount that will be lost depending on what we do.

“But it’s early stages looking at that and trying to understand what they do and what we do.”

Wide range of services

TAC provides a host of medical services including fitness to work assessments, offshore medics and Covid testing.

In 2021 it invested more £2 million in the design and development of a bespoke occupational health facility and software platform, and the expansion of its team.

It also included investment this year on further diagnostics and an MRI scanner.

The company’s Dyce facility, in Wellheads Drive, provides a hub for patients to access imaging, exercise testing, physiotherapy, laboratory services and advice. Its occupational health services are housed in a dedicated wing offering patient access and infection control.

Chief executive Phil Webb said: “We have seen rapid growth thanks to our excellent customer service coupled with high quality solutions in wellbeing and clinical services.

Phil Webb, TAC Healthcare chief executive.
Phil Webb, TAC Healthcare chief executive. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“This partnership will be beneficial to our customers as we deliver best-in-class occupational health solutions, locally with TAC Healthcare and globally with SOS.”

Multi-million pound deal

The deal, which was for a seven-figure sum, was completed three weeks ago.

Ms Reid said: “It seems to be going well. It’s been well received. We are just looking at how we integrate it best and for business and service levels to carry on as they are.

“We are seeing the industry pick up and have moved in to some other industries as well.

“Doing a lot for construction now. It’s not just the energy sector. It’s a wider field than that.”

International SOS regional general manager, medical services, Europe and Middle East, Kathy Brett said: “This development is a testament to our presence in the market and local expertise.

“We are looking forward to working with TAC Healthcare. With a shared mission and values, together we will combine our extensive knowledge and work to deliver innovative medically led products and solutions.

“Our priority will be the continuity of an excellent level service for our customers.”

TAC has also announced it has won a “high six figure” contract from Boskalis.

The three-year deal, with extension options, will see the company supply full medical services, including diving support, for the UK business.

